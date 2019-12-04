Britney Spears Looking Hot in a Small Crop Top for Her Birthday

Britney Spears is an icon, despite what others might say. She is currently 38 years old, and she celebrated her birthday on December 2. She posted a video on her Instagram account, captioning it with “It’s my Bday Bitches.” In the celebratory video, Brandy’s Angel In Disguise played in the background, and fans could see the pop icon’s view from her room at the Edition hotel, which is located in Miami, Florida. In the video, she was seen bowling in a small crop top, and many had a lot of positive comments to share.

One of the comments was from her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who said, “Biggest birthday wishes for you.” Other comments were “HBD!” from Mario Lopez, and Lilee Jean said alongside heart emojis “HBD QUEEN!”

View this post on Instagram It’s my Bday Bitches 😳😳😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 2, 2019 at 7:02pm PST

In the video, Britney Spears was also seen skating, and her boyfriend shared an emotional message to his beloved one underneath a video of them skating. “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop, but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it?”

Jamie Lynn Spears also wished a happy birthday to her sister by posting a picture of the two of them back in the days. “when Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister. (the last picture)” wrote Jaime Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears has struggled a lot during these past 38 years, and this year was no different. When things started to seem as they changed for the better, her father had a near-death experience, and shortly afterward, Spears was checked into a mental health facility. Some say that she was there against her will, while others stated how she ended up there to have some alone time after her father got better. As of re4cently, the pop icon is out and about, looking hotter than ever, and we hope that she had a very happy birthday.