Is Victoria Beckham Jealous of David Beckham Flirting With Emilia Clarke?

Apparently, David Beckham, the famous British footballer, is sending flirty texts to the Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, and Victoria Beckham does not like it.

Woman’s Day took an opportunity that Emilia Clarke and David Beckham met at Fleetwood Mac concert the previous month in San Francisco and created a storyline between the two and placed a jealous wife in the mix.

The article read “Posh’s Fury Over Beck & Emilia’s Flirty Texts,” and in the article, the publication talked about how David was “cozying up” to the mother of dragons. An alleged insider shred with the tabloid, “David’s a massive flirt as it is, let alone broadcasting a picture of himself with the Game Of Thrones star he’s been lusting over for years. Posh was very unimpressed when he posted that picture.”

“David loves collecting celeb friends, so there’s no doubt he got Emilia’s digits and struck up a text friendship like he’s done with a lot of people,” said the supposed source. “But what’s telling is that Posh is making a big show of partying in LA with bestie Eva Longoria and not saying a lot about David. It was odd for him to post that picture with Emilia knowing it would upset Victoria, so a lot of people are speculating it’s a sign they might actually be over.”

The insider kept mentioning “Posh” instead of Victoria, and that should be more than enough to say that the story and the source are false. Everyone close to the fashion designer never referred to her as Posh, and her Spice Girls days are far behind her. To conclude, the article makes no sense, and every time David is in a picture with another woman, some tabloids will have to make up a story about Victoria being jealous.

To prove how happy the Beckham family is, a picture of the family during Thanksgiving is enough proof. Victoria shared it on her social media account recently, and Woman’s Day is known as a tabloid not to be trusted.