Brittany Renner Bio, Net Worth 2019, Facts, Life, Wiki

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This American Beauty is an Instagram celebrity and a fitness model, and if you want to find out more about her personal and business life just continue reading and take a closer look.

Quick Facts

Birthday: February 26, 1992

Nationality: American

Age: 27 Years

Sun Sign: Pisces

Born In: Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Occupation: Fitness Model, Instagram Star

Height: 168

Family:

Siblings: Lexie, Steven

Brittany Renner is American, world famous, stunning beauty, with hot body and beautiful skin. She has perfect measurements and she is a famous fitness model and Instagram star. She is half African-American and half Caucasian and because of that rare seductive beauty, she is famous on the social platforms. Britanny is all her life in sports, especially fitness. Before she became an Instagram sensation she played soccer at the university. She even won the SWAC championship nine years ago for Tigers. Before the career of influencer on the social platforms, she was a caregiver, a salesgirl, and a Zumba instructor. Her Instagram account is named bundleofbrittany, and this is the place where she posts her beautiful photos. In one word, she is a diva, who gains fame and popularity through social platforms. She is also an owner of the sports wears clothing line, where you can find yoga pants and sports bras to buy.

The Meteoric Rise To Stardom

At the beginning of her business journey, Britanny was a caregiver, a salesgirl, and a Zumba instructor, but her fame came when she created her Instagram account. She started posting her beautiful figure on Instagram with captions about fitness, and she starting to gain followers. She was using all the social platforms but mainly Instagram. He videos on YouTube are very popular, and she made an exclusive brand of herself.

On Instagram, she says for herself that she is a fitness freak and aspiring actress, and she has more than 2.4 million followers. At the moment she is one of the most popular Instagram celebrities. Instagram fame got her many opportunities such as various seminars about fitness, events and boot camps for different causes. Britanny Renner also was invited by Xbox and Microsoft for collaboration in their boot camps. Her most popular video is called Brittany Rener Track Circuit and has more than 165,000 views. On the social platform, YouTube she has more than 14,000 subscribers, and on her Twitter account brittanyrennerr she has got more than 130k followers.

She gains popularity also through her fitness website brittanyrennerfitness.net, where she sells sports style hoodies, V-necks, leggings and yoga pants. Two years ago her net worth was estimated at around nearly $500,000. Her income came from selling her clothing line and social platforms.

Controversies & Scandals

She had a few scandals in the media but the most attention was drawn to her when she made an indication on her Instagram account that she is waiting for Colin Ksepernick`s baby. She writes on the Instagram caption that she is `preggers by the SF 49ers quarterback`. Colin did not respond anything about this matter using her name, he only has uploaded the album cover Stop Lyin with the caption, `We just goin call this my anthem now! Keep trying.`

Behind the Curtains

She was born on February 26, 1992, and raised in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, United States. Brittany Renner has brother Steven and sister Lexie, and they have moved to Los Angeles, California. She graduated on the Jackson State University, where she was playing soccer. She was a part of the SWAC championship in 2010 when she got in a first place with Tigers. Rumors have it that she has been romantically involved with the celebrity’s men, such as Trey Songz, who is singer and songwriter, and the American football quarterback, Colin Kaepernick. She also had a social platform scandal with Colin, when she said that she is pregnant with him.