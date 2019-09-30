Brittany Venti Bio, Net Worth, Life

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Brittany Venti is an American YouTuber and gamer. After she started to post videos, she got famous for it and started to build an online career. Most of the time, Brittany is posting video while she is playing games. Meme creators and other trollers mocked those videos. Brittany likes games such as GTA V and League of Legends.

Early Life

Brittany Dier was born on September 21, 1997, in the United States of America. She has an American nationality. Dier has the zodiac sign of Virgo.

When it comes to the information about her parents or siblings, Brittany is very secretive. Also, she didn’t want to reveal details about her education.

Brittany Venti Online Career

Venti started her career when she posted videos on Twitch, but she earned more fame the following year when 4Chan trolls commented on her posts. The comments were insulting and racist, so she decided to insult them back. Someone videoed her while she was fighting them, and at the moment she got famous. Until 2018, this video has more than 600,000 times.

Later on, trolls were commenting Brittany often, and they even interrupt her games. In one of the attacks they also hacked into her stream while she was playing GTA V and they began to chase Venti in attempt to rape her. When she saw this, Brittany started to cry.

View this post on Instagram Streaming right now rust hitbox.tv/brittanyventi link also in bio A post shared by BrittanyVenti (@brittanyventi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

On various occasions, she was banned from the Twitch because of her controversial posts. The first time she got a ban for the pornographic and racist comments. In that time, she made an account on Hitbox.

After posting the video about African cooking, she got banned again. Currently, Brittany is banned from Twitch, so she is on YouTube and Hitbox.

Even though Brittany has a lot of people who don’t like her, she also has fans. They even made a petition to stop trolls from harassing her.

Personal Life

At the moment, Brittany is single, and she is not involved in any relationship. She is active on social media where we can see photos of her friends and family.

Net Worth 2019

Venti accumulated a lot of cash thanks to her online career. As of 2019, Brittany Venti has an estimated net worth of $100,000.