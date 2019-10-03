Amanda Balionis Net Worth, Bio, Life, Career

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Amanda Balionis is a famous American sportscaster, and currently, she is working as a golf broadcaster for CBS sports. She worked in a lot of sports field, but Balionis is the most known because of the golf. Besides golf, she is famous for her reports from football and lacrosse.

If you are curious to find out details about Amanda’s career and her net worth, stay tuned, and read the article below.

Early Life

Amanda Balionis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, the United States on June 20, 1987. She grew up as an only child with her parents Dana and Anthony. When she was 10, the family moved to Lancaster.

From childhood, Amanda loved golf because her parents are fanatics about the game. Also, her grandparents took her to watch them play golf, and she also attended golf courses with them. Sadly, in 2016, her parents had an accident, and due to the injuries, her father died a couple of months later.

Amanda finished Township Manheim High School and later on she graduated from Hofstra University. She got a degree in a broadcast Journalism in 2008.

Professional Career

Amanda Balionis’s career started even before she graduated as she worked on the WRHU Radio, The Chronicles Newspaper and the Association of Women in Communications. Besides, she did a lot of internships during that time.

After she finished college, Amanda got a job at Lancaster Newspaper. In 2009, she left this job and moved on to Verizon Sports, where she worked as a freelance reporter. The same role she did for MSG Network, and afterward, Amanda became a volleyball commentator for MSG Varsity.

In 2011, Balionis got a job as an anchor and reporter for PGA Tour, and she worked there for five years. In 2016, she accepted the work with Callaway Golf. She didn’t work there for a long time as Amanda got an offer from Turner Sports and covered the 2016 PGA Championship. Her outstanding performance at this time brought her, even more, offers, so she accepted the best one from CBS Sports, which is the biggest sports reporting station. Amanda has a lot of success with the TV station, as she broke the record as a correspondent for the Super Bowl.

Personal Life

Amanda Balionis is one of the celebrities that hides her relationships. However, in 2014, she hinted on the social media that she has a boyfriend, but the identity was not revealed. Since then, there were no other rumors about the topic.

Amanda Balionis Net Worth

Amanda has a lot of success in her sports broadcasting career, and she accumulated a lot of wealth. According to the sources, salary in CBS corporation is $71,000 per year.

However, she also earned a lot of money from her side jobs. Amanda’s estimated net worth is $0,5 million.