7 Easy Steps To Buy Good And Cheap Prescription Glasses Online

Today you can quickly get anything by seated at home and it holds the same for your prescription glasses through which you navigate the world, both real and virtual. If you have been buying glasses in your physical presence, here we tell you how to purchase online and save your time and sort through the various options.

Our six-step guide will help you in buying excellent yet cheap prescription glasses online. You can find more info here.

The pros of buying eyewear from an online store

What makes online shopping better than the traditional approach?

If your prescription glasses are updated and comfortable with the current fit, getting a replacement online is quick and easy.

Unsure about fit and frames, you can have a virtual try and choose your best style.

Ordering glasses online enables you to make quick comparisons. You may opt to visit a store and buy a fit, yet across the internet, you can explore the varieties, read customer reviews and do a price tally and do a better negotiation when you buy.

Knowing your pupillary distance (PD) you can buy perfectly fitted eyewear from any source. Pupillary distance is the distance between your two pupils from the center to center, and it is unique and specific to your eyes and face. It must be mentioned in your prescription. Online retailers also give information on how to measure the distance but having it done by an expert is a better idea.

Glasses purchased from an online source comes with various options and in wider ranges. You can decide among multiple options and add versatility to your collection.

Though people are skeptical about buying glasses from an online source, many customers have a happy experience, and their feedback is inspiring others. Today more and more people are experimenting with the new mode of purchase to save the hassle of time and any other reason for not going to a physical store.

If your lens is not upgraded, then you must visit a doctor before you buy online glasses.

Often glasses found online have price lesser than those found in physical stores. Glasses may vary in ranges from lowest as 8$ up to 1000$, depending on factors like frame, material, lens, and more. While purchasing online, you can quickly add accessories like scratch-resistant coating. This may raise the price but finding everything in one place, and with the scope of more exploration, the online purchase has its perks.

Remember that if your prescription has some unique specifications, like a need for progressive power, buying your glasses from a physical store is a better consideration.

There are pros and cons to everything you do. So, weigh in the advantages and know the limitations before you decide. Certainly, there are more reasons to get your glasses online.

7 tips on buying eyeglasses online

Get the right prescription

Before you make a purchase get an updated prescription without which you can have headaches and other side effects.

If you have your recently prescribed glasses, get it handy.

Explore and choose an online retailer

This is a herculean task but recommended before anything you finalize. You did the same for a physical store as well. Right? The process is the same. Just sit cozily at home and explore through various online retailers who can ship to your location. Next, browse through multiple sections and get that fits you.

Choose the perfect frame

Before you start exploring:

Make a checklist. You must be knowing the frame shapes that suit your face.

Look for your favorite or can try something new as a sell.

Look for various materials from wire rimes to plastic and also the eco-friendly ones.

Tally with your budget that you have planned. You can filter your choices and get the frames of your selection that suits your criteria. Once you spot a pair of your choice, try it virtually by uploading your photo.

Choose the correct lenses

Once you have finalized the glass frames, you can look for the prescribed lenses to ensure that you get the correct lenses for you, and you don’t have to face any harmful effects.

You can select any upgrades or lens extras like a lens with an anti-scratch coat, blue wavelength preventing, or photochromic lenses that get dark on exposure to sunlight.

Know your pupillary distance

In short PD, pupillary distance is the distance between the center of your pupils and measured in millimeters.

You get the right vision from the lens’s optical canter, and this part of your glass must be in front of your pupils.

For accurate positioning of a lens on your eyewear, your Pupillary Distance is essential. This generally ranges between 54 to 68 millimeters.

Measuring your PD is tricky; you may get it measured by an expert.

Optometrists note down this measurement during an eye observation but may omit it from your prescription to stop you from making an online purchase. Make sure that you have yours written in your prescription.

Read the return policy carefully

There are odd chances that you may have to return the lenses. Read the return policies mentioned on the product website and see the warranty to ensure that you are covered or expect a financial penalty if there is any manufacturing or product flaw.

Finish your purchase

After choosing the perfect frames, enter the information given on prescription, add the lens extras or upgrade elements, check the return policies and warranty, and place your order.

Before you finalize, take a look to avail of any offer or discount applicable. If yes, you can add the coupon codes and get a deal to have a happier purchase.

Finally, place your order and be assured that you have comfortably made an online purchase, which will be delivered to you sooner as specified by the retailer.

Winding-up

We hope the above steps will help with your first purchase of excellent and cheap prescription glasses online. From a variety of options, try something different.