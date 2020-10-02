How to Choose the Right Pair of Eyeglasses for Your Child

Wearing eyeglasses is very important if your vision is impaired by some sort of a condition that was either inherited or acquired during your lifetime. Some people get their vision damaged by doing something that’s not very healthy for their eyes, such as being exposed to blue light all the time, staring at the sun, or being a part of some sort of an accident. The reason for having damaged eyesight doesn’t really matter if the situation calls for a use of eyeglasses. What matters now is that you prevent any further damage from being dealt to your eyes.

The best thing that you can do in such a situation is to purchase the right pair of eyeglasses. But, things sometimes get a bit more complicated when children are involved. Every parent wishes only the best for their children, but not everyone has experience with something like this. Some parents have only one child, and it’s the first time they encounter a situation like this. If you are currently in a situation where you have to choose the right pair of eyeglasses for your child, this guide will help you make the right decision. Here’s what you need to know.

Choosing by lens thickness

Depending on the condition of your children’s eyesight, you need to choose an adequate lens with the help of an optician. This is the most important factor when purchasing eyeglasses, regardless if they are meant for children or adults. To be able to know what thickness is right, you’ll have to run a few tests before choosing. Sometimes your child will only need a minor correction for their eyesight, but sometimes that’s not the case. We cannot really say that such a situation can be solved by a one type fits all model, so you have to consult with a professional before determining.

Don’t make the mistake of choosing on your own, simply because you can cause an even larger problem by doing that. Although during eyesight tests cost money, you should never save on it and try to cut corners with costs because your child’s health and well-being are in question.

Children are self-aware about such accessories

If you are a parent then you probably know that nothing is more important than the help and well-being of your children. So, we need to ensure that everything is okay with the eyesight of our loved ones regardless of any other factors. Sometimes, achieving these means purchasing glasses that simply look silly. However, we also cannot deny the fact that children are self-conscious about using such helping tools such as bracers, eyeglasses and other similar things of that nature.

Like it or not, the model of the glasses that you will choose for your child will impact their self-confidence and the way they feel about themselves while wearing them at school or anywhere else. As an adult, you know that this doesn’t make any sense, and that health is the only important thing. But, for children, the way their glasses look makes a lot of difference. Try to choose a model that’s modern and attractive. Sometimes kids can be mean with comments, so if possible, try to minimize the chances of something like that happening by choosing a good-looking frame for your child’s eyeglasses. EyeWeb is a website where you can find some examples of modern frames.

Choose a comfortable material

The material of which the frame of your child’s eyeglasses are made of is very important. In fact, this is one of the most significant factors that you need to think of when making such a purchase. Obviously, some materials are more difficult to bend or break, and some are more comfortable to wear. But, there is no balanced perfection, so you’ll have to trade some advantages and disadvantages when choosing.

For example, plastic frames will weigh less than metal ones, but they are also easier to break and they don’t feel very high-quality. But, thankfully, there are some more expensive models that feature a metal frame that’s lightweight and looks like plastic. This means that you can purchase a model that both looks and feels good to wear. Of course, you’ll have to pay a bit more for those.

Bridge-fit width

If you ever wore glasses in the past, you probably know how important it is for the model to fit on your face, especially in the nose area. This area is called a bridge fit, and it’s one of the most difficult things to fit on a children’s face. Why? Because their noses are still not fully developed, and the width is less than enough to fit the entire gap. This increases the chances of the eyeglasses falling down your child’s face and breaking on the ground. But, there are some high-quality metal frames that allow you to adjust the gap, or the bridge fit as we like to call it. Usually, these models cost more.

Temples or no temples

As we all know already, kids like to play a lot, and their play almost always includes running around. Whether they’re playing hide and seek or some other game that includes running, the chances of their eyeglasses falling down and breaking remains the same. So, inventors realized this, and that the reason why we have frames with temples. For those of you who don’t know what temples are, it’s the part that goes around the ear and prevents the frame from slipping down and breaking. Although these models don’t look very aesthetic, they for sure provide a lot of safety both from an injury aspect and materialistic damage.

If the glasses fall down and end up breaking, your child can get hurt by receiving a cut from the glass. On top of that, you will have to pay for a new pair. So, it’s simply not worth it to go to all of these problems, which is why a lot of parents tend to choose models that have temples. Thankfully, there are a lot of different frames that you can choose from, so choosing one with good-looking temple design is not all that difficult.