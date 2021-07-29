5 Ways to Buy Sex Toys Without Your Family Members Knowing

In the last few years, sex has been talked about much more openly than before. The use of sex toys is increasingly present among couples who want to “spice up” their sex life. However, this topic is in some ways still taboo for many, and they buy sexual aids from a partner or family. Ok, we admit that it is not a pleasant situation for your mother to find you buying one of them.

Well, let’s see what are the best ways to not give up shopping, get what you wanted, and avoid embarrassment.

1. Online shopping

If you belong to the group that blushes behind the counter of a store or pharmacy while buying condoms, lubricants, and various supplies, this is the guide for you. Make your life easier and make your purchase online, discreetly and securely, with home delivery, packaged so that no one can suspect the contents of the shipment.

Today there are many online sex shops that make the purchase anonymous, without any inconvenience, while in detail reviewing the entire offer and choosing what you think you need. You do not have to worry about the package when it arrives at your address because nowhere will it be stated which product it is. If you are still afraid that this could happen, ask the seller to pack your shipment separately, we are sure he will understand.

The number of web shops that sell this type of goods is huge, and it is up to you to choose the one you like the most, either in terms of business or the available range.

2. Go to the sex shop

White lies are sometimes necessary. After all, they don’t harm anyone, and they help you a lot. You can use the excuse “Darling, I have to go to town to do something and see my old friend” to go to one of the adult shops. On the way back, buy a bouquet of flowers and we are sure they won’t even ask you why you stayed longer.

3. Let a friend buy you for you

If you are afraid that one of the members might open the package upon delivery, consider a step forward and ask a friend if you can indicate his address. Now you are absolutely sure that your family knows nothing about it.

4. Keep in a secret place

Did you know that the best hiding places are usually the simplest ones? Find some uninteresting place to hide. For example, if you bought a vibrating ring, you can insert it into fresh socks. Do you have a garage, do you like tools? This is definitely a corner that rarely a woman peeks into.

5. Improvise

Homemade or everyday items in the house are available, plus they can bring lightness, laughter, and dynamism. Each of us has a sex toy in the house without even realizing it. If a sex toy is a taboo topic for you, and you are ashamed to visit sex shops and find various lubricants, silk ribbons, handcuffs, blindfolds, ties, vibrators, whips, sex cubes, etc., we have a solution for that as well. Coconut oil, pearl necklace, binders are just some of the things that each of us has in the house. Let your imagination run wild!

How do you know what you need?

Before you decide to buy one toy for more sexual pleasure, read if you know all about them

For starters, he advises women to discard all myths and prejudices and have nothing to be ashamed of when buying a sexual aid. Every woman has the right to know and explore her sexuality.

Before you buy a sex toy, you need to know what type of stimulation you like. So, choose a product to meet your needs such as for example, clitoral stimulation or G-spot.

Men usually like the above-mentioned vibrating ring that gives pleasure to both men and women, and there are various inflatable dolls that never get bored.

Using sex toys is not easy for everyone. Not every size and function of a sex toy is for everyone, so try to find something that suits your needs. It is not your goal to remember the pleasure of being injured by a new sexy toy. Unless that is exactly the primary purpose of the toy. Before you decide to buy, we advise you to do a little research on the Internet about what is on offer. Trust us, you will be surprised. On xndoll.com you can find more about this topic.

The existence of adult toys should not be justified; they represent pleasure for pleasure. Sex toys offer us a unique opportunity to explore our bodies in new and exciting ways, and we should not feel guilt or shame. While playing, there is a high probability that we will discover more about our own sexual fantasies, and find erogenous zones that we did not know existed. Sex toys are a safe and exciting escape into the pleasure and exploration of your own fantasies.

The use of sex toys in a relationship has been shown to improve sex life. Of course, if both partners agree to use them. However, there is also the fact that people who use them often cannot experience an orgasm during classic sex. In other words, you need to be moderate in using these aids. Sales of sex toys are thought to have jumped significantly during the coronavirus pandemic. During the isolation, the demand for sexy toys was 110 percent higher, and in the last six months, people have been going to these stores more and more often to find a glimmer of pleasure.

Sexy toys are recommended for couples who have been in a relationship for a long time and notice signs of routine in their sex life. But they are not reserved only for well-matched couples. They are increasingly used by those who have only a few months of experience in a relationship. But one study shows that sex toys will be chosen by women rather than men. Is that true? Do men use sex toys and when? How do they even look at them? It is best to try them and find out for yourself …