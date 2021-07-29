7 Steps For Safe Apartment Hunting During Pandemic

Many facets of life have changed since the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are taking advantage of state decrees that allow them to stay put to avoid eviction or foreclosure. However, there may be situations where individuals have no choice but to relocate. Nonetheless, wondering how to safely hunt for an apartment during the pandemic is a legitimate question that can arise in the minds of individuals. As a result, here are seven tips for hunting an apartment during the pandemic responsibly.

1. Think about the location

Despite the regulations in place, moving to a nearby apartment complex will not be a problem. You can undoubtedly find a moving firm (which is still regarded as a necessary service in many places) fast and efficiently. Use a bonded and insured firm with a good reputation, but expect last-minute cancellations or changes in plans.

On the other hand, moving to a big metropolis could complicate things, especially if they’re under a shelter-in-place order. You should think about your vacation arrangements and try to avoid flying if at all possible.

Driving is a safer option if you are going to look for a new apartment in a new city. To maintain social distance protocols, you’ll most likely be traveling alone. Take extra hand sanitizer with you on vacation, and be mindful of your health and hygiene.

2. Research before you start searching

If you are hunting for an apartment in the same location you are staying at currently, you probably do not need to know a lot about it. However, if you’re moving to a new area, zip code, or state, you’ll want to learn everything you can before diving into the details of your search. And, while we generally advise going to see and investigate the location you wish to move to, in the age of the new coronavirus, that’s easier said than done.

We must spend as much time as possible at home because of social distancing. As a result, taking a walk or a drive around your ideal neighborhood is unlikely to offer you a good sense of how it feels to live there in “normal” times. Instead, use online resources to learn more about a location.

Neighborhood Scout can help you sort through demographics, crime statistics, and commute timings, whereas Yelp can give you an impression of the bar and restaurant scene. Take a virtual walk on Google Maps and look at the neighborhood and the kind of amenities it offers.

All of this information should help you build a relatively accurate virtual picture of what a place has to offer, and then it’ll just be a matter of filling in the blanks.

3. Seek advice from friends

Let’s say you’ve been considering relocating to Limburg for some time but wanted to see the area first. Regrettably, that journey is unlikely. However, it’s a small world, and chances are you’ll know someone or be able to locate friends of friends in your new city. Inquire about the best apartment buildings and neighborhoods, as well as what to expect during your stay.

They may be able to provide information about the neighborhood or the complex that you weren’t aware of, such as noise levels from a nearby highway or which buildings have the best amenities. Once the dust settles, you might want to consider moving to a neighborhood with vibrant nightlife.

If you don’t know anyone in your new location, you still have options. Reddit and Facebook social groups can help you learn more about your new city’s intricacies.

4. Search Online

Finding an apartment through a dedicated listing site is not only safer than doing so in person during the pandemic but it may also be rented directly from the owner, lowering the cost of working with a real estate agent.

You can narrow down your options based on your budget, requirements, and areas of interest. This saves you time looking for a place that isn’t right for you. Visit huurstunt.nl to know more.

5. Use Virtual Tours to Your Advantage

Virtual tours are now available for most rental homes. Virtual tours allow you to conduct your apartment search from the comfort of your home for anyone practicing social distance and lowering the risk of exposure.

A virtual tour can be done in a variety of ways. Some property managers or brokers may use video conferencing tools such as Zoom to show a prospective tenant around the apartment. Other homes take advantage of 3D tours, which allow visitors to “walk” inside a house. They might have a pre-recorded video of the apartment and surrounding property as well.

6. Be Extra Cautious When Touring In Person

If you’re going on a tour in person, be careful. Various states are in different stages of lockdown. Even though states are in the process of unlocking, you must not overlook the growing number of cases in the country. Before verifying the house, make sure you follow all safety precautions if you want to explore the property in person. Throughout the visit, wear a mask and keep a physical distance. Also, don’t touch your face until you’ve had a chance to wash your hands after you’ve left.

7. Be Cautious When Moving To Your New Place

Plan how you’ll move into your new apartment after everything is finalized. Moving firms and truck rental companies are considered necessities, and they will continue to operate according to established processes. Furthermore, if you intend to work with movers, keep a physical distance from them during the procedure, wear your mask, and have your boxes packed and ready to go before they arrive.

Conclusion

These are some of the most important considerations to make when looking for an apartment during pandemic. It’s a challenging scenario, and renting a house no longer appears to be an option, but it’s still possible if you follow strict guidelines. Stay at home, be cautious, and get as much information as possible before committing to a lease.