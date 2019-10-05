Discover 5 Hidden Gems When You Book Tours to Morocco

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Travelling can be truly soul-enriching, especially if someone else is doing the planning part for you. You need to acquire the services of a professional and reliable tour operator, who can guide you to the best places to visit. You can spend more time exploring the actual locations when you someone is looking after your basic traveling needs.

According to Zayan Travel, while limiting Morocco’s beautiful tourist destinations down to a ‘top 5’ list is truly difficult, no tour to Morocco would be complete without exploring at least some of its major cities. Especially Marrakesh Medina, Fez and Meknes – they are full of eye-catching bazars, magnificent sights and busy town squares.

In general, Morocco is popular worldwide because of its natural beauty. From breathtaking beaches to spectacular landscapes, Morocco has a lot to offer in terms of sightseeing and adventure.

Marrakesh

Marrakesh is an ancient imperial city situated in Western Morocco. It is a prominent economic hub and home to numerous gardens and beautiful mosques. The city is popular internationally for its state-of-the-art pottery and jewelry products. As far as the weather is concerned, you have to be prepared for both hot and cold weather conditions. There is a lot to see and do in Marrakesh, from enjoying incredibly delicious street food to shopping for artisan jewelry. Sightseeing options such as Saadian Tombs and ancient palaces provide a deep insight into the Marrakesh’s splendid history.

Jamaa el Fna Square

If you’re a foodaholic, Jamaa el Fna Square is just the right attraction for you. Here, you can find amazing food stalls serving authentic Moroccan food, which are incredibly tasty and divine. Don’t forget to take your camera along, as you will get many opportunities to click some amazing pictures that will reflect the rich and vivid Moroccan culture.

Jebel Toubkal

Located in the High Atlas Mountains, Jebel Toubkal is yet another spectacular tourist attraction that you should include in your list of must-see places. With striking mountains and magnificent scenery, Jebel Toubkal is a perfect place to hang out with your family and friends. The trek to the snow-covered summit is not an easy one, but the scenic beauty and pleasant weather make the effort rewarding. Although you can opt for an outback to the Summit and back to Imlil, it’s advisable that you allow at least three days to cover this place.

Ouzoud Waterfalls

Visit scenic Berber villages and the sensational Ouzoud falls to add a dramatic feel to your journey. Standing at a massive 110 meters, this 3-layered beauty is one of Morocco’s top natural wonders. Noticeably, Ouzoud falls is Africa’s second tallest waterfall. Make sure you don’t get too close to the edges as the falls are very high. The best time to visit Ouzoud is during summer if you want to swim in the pools located at the foot of the falls. However, the water is colder during the winter, so if cold water isn’t really an issue, you can consider visiting Ouzoud falls during winter too.

Chefchaouen

Bundled between the captivating hills of Rif Mountains, Chefchaaouen is a small yet amazingly beautiful town surrounded by an enormous landscape. Famous for its creativity and art, Chefchaaouen is particularly popular amongst artists and painters who’re always on the lookout for unique and magnificent crafts. With its calm and peaceful blue-painted houses, this place has become one of the most popular Moroccan destinations across the globe. This place has a lot to offer to visitors including local art and craft shops, restaurants serving authentic Moroccan cuisine, and a nearby area full of serene hiking trails.

Conclusion

There you have it. Although, these places represent a tiny segment of what Morocco has in store for its visitors, make sure to visit these popular tourist attractions to get the most out of your tour. From hiking to exploring the hidden secrets of the City of Agadir and unearthing the picture-perfect Ourika Valley, you can have an amazing time alone, or with your loved ones, in the mesmerizing Morocco.

The only thing you should consider before planning your trip to Morocco is hiring the best tour operator that can guide you through the ins and outs of this historical place. By acquiring the services of a reliable tour operator, you can focus on your journey and exploration which will enable you to have a memorable experience in the end that you can recall at any stage of your life.

Have you ever been to Morocco? What other places do you think should be the part of this list? Feel free to drop your comments or questions below as it will help others plan an equally memorable journey for themselves. We wish you all the very best for your next trip.