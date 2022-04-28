15 Things to Look for When Buying a Camping Fridge

There are numerous portable camping refrigerators that run on your vehicle’s 12-volt battery. These refrigerators are small but can keep food and drinks cold for long hours.

While buying a portable refrigerator, there are a few things that you must check for to make an informed decision. Some of them are mentioned as follows:

1. Energy Efficient

Make sure to use a portable refrigerator that consumes less energy. Ensure to install battery protection if you want to safeguard your batteries from damage. A dual-battery system with a deep-cycle battery may be desirable if you use your portable refrigerator often.

You should only carry the portable refrigerator with you on weekend trips. It should not be used as your home’s main refrigerator. This is because, despite the absence of an energy star certification, portable refrigerators may consume the same amount of energy as full-sized refrigerators. You can buy portable refrigerators from setpowerusa.com, as they are celebrating their 2nd anniversary you can find great products there for really good prices.

A refrigerator with thick walls and insulation is preferred since it is more energy-efficient and reduces compressor load. The material used to make the outer casing should also be taken into account. Metal is more durable than plastic, but it transfers heat more quickly, therefore fiberglass is the finest insulator.

2. Adaptor

The power sources in your car may be used to power a variety of gadgets.

Ensure that the refrigerator you buy can be connected to your car properly. They must come with adaptors that can easily connect your fridge to your car’s battery.

3. Properly Secured

You must ensure that your refrigerator is properly secured to your car so that it does not fall apart in case of an accident. Look for places in your truck where you can put your refrigerator and secure it. For those who are serious campers, there are several portable coolers available with both OEM and aftermarket installation kits. The refrigerator should fit into the trunk of your car and be easy to load and unload.

4. Slides

People who drive 4x4s may find that using a drop slide makes accessing refrigerators easier. This is especially beneficial if the 4×4 is enlarged.

5. Sensors and Thermostats

These fridges are not equivalent to your household refrigerator, which have a limited temperature range. On the other hand, a portable camping refrigerator has a much larger temperature range. Monitoring the temperature is made easier with an inbuilt thermometer and a programmable thermostat. Choose a fridge that comes with a thermostat with a temperature range of 10 to -18 degree celsius.

Portable refrigerators come in a variety of sizes and styles. The bulk of them work at temperatures ranging from 10 to -18 degrees Celsius. Keep your freezer at a temperature of roughly 3C if you want to keep your food fresh. Frozen food should be maintained at a temperature of roughly -15C.

6. Drain

Cleaning is made easier with a detachable plug at the bottom of the refrigerator. This kind of connection may also be seen in a lot of coolers since it makes cleaning easier. You will avoid having to deal with buckets and buckets of water to clean your fridge if you choose this.

7. Durability

Choose a refrigerator that can withstand damage. Thus, look for features such as strong construction, sturdy hinges, and robust casings. Depending on your needs, you may choose from a variety of materials. Metal is robust and can be utilized in heavy-duty applications; plastic is pliable; and fiberglass is strong and corrosion-resistant, making it ideal for nautical applications.

Furthermore, UV light from the sun may cause your portable refrigerator to become brittle or distort. Plastic lids, which are prone to cracking or shattering, are especially vulnerable to this.

8. Compressor

Your refrigerator’s compressor is its beating heart. You should choose one that has enough power to last a long time and keep your food fresh. Look for compressors made by recognized manufacturers. When driving, make sure airflow to the evaporators, cooling surfaces, vents, and fans isn’t obstructed.

9. Baskets

Choose a fridge that comes with removable baskets. They may come handy when storing things. Make sure the baskets are easy to clean.

10. Power Pack

A separate battery pack for your fridge means that you can run your fridge on its own while you are camping. It also means that you can run your fridge for longer periods without risking running your car’s battery dead.

11. Solar Panels

Most of the time, your camping fridge will be off the grid, which means that you’ll need to run it with battery power. Using your fridge and other electrical items around camp will slowly but surely drain your power source, so make sure to turn them off when you’re not using them. Photovoltaic panels can easily produce free electricity to run your fridge during daylight hours and charge up batteries to keep it running at night.

12. A Security Cable And A Lock For Safety

Is there anything worse than coming back to camp after an adventure and seeing your things stoler? You can use a security cable to keep your fridge safe at night or when you’re away from the campsite.

13. Fridge Stand

A stand helps you raise your fridge off the ground, which keeps it clean and dry. It also means you don’t have to bend over every time you want to get something out of it.

14. Weight

To keep the weight of your car under its GVM, check the weight of the fridge you want to buy. Before you put food or drinks in your fridge, the weight should not be more than 30kg.

15. Budget

These fridges range from $500 and go up to about $2000. You will also need to buy things like a slide for the fridge and a thermal cover. In the long run, spending a little extra money on a good fridge freezer will pay off. You’ll get a better fridge freezer that doesn’t use as much electricity and, in most cases, will last for a long time.

Final Word

Keep the following factors in mind while choosing a portable refrigerator. We hope that this guide helps you choose the best portable fridge for your camping trip.