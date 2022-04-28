6 Clever Tricks on How to Style Your Sofa Sets

The sofa is the centerpiece of your living room and, as such, gets a lot of use. That’s why you need to choose a sofa that meets all your practical needs. That means it needs to be big enough for everyone in the family, creating a cozy and comfortable place to hang out. It also needs to be your entertaining space, offering sophisticated style for guests.

As you can see, it’s a hard job being a sofa, which is why it needs a bit of help in the form of accessories and styling. But it’s not just a simple matter of throwing on some soft furnishings and hoping for the best.

Styling 3 piece sofa sets involves finding the right balance between creating a cohesive style throughout the room and using accessories that don’t just get in the way. The real secret to sofa styling is to think about the whole area, rather than just the sofa itself. That means using things such as lamps and lighting, plants, rugs and more to make your sofa look and feel like a major part of your home. Below we’ll give you some top tips on how to style your sofa in a whole range of different ways.

1. Throws

A lot of sofas tend to come in neutral colors, like grey, beige or cream. That’s because these colors allow you to create bolder color schemes throughout the rest of the room without going out of style themselves. That does mean that without some styling, beige or grey sofa sets can look a bit uninspired. Which is where throws come in. A throw is a chance to add a burst of color and pattern to otherwise block neutral colors. The best thing about throws is that they can be quickly and easily swapped out, allowing you to change your sofa style in an instant.

Throws can be used to cover all, part or just sections of the sofa, adding texture and soft touch fabrics when and where you need them. They are also a very handy way of keeping your sofa clean and free of dirt and debris, which is great news if you have kids or pets in the house.

2. Cushions

Cushions can transform a sofa space but it’s about more than chucking a pair of uninspiring pillows at either end of the couch. Put some thought into your cushion arrangement and it can enhance any seating area and completely change the feel of the living room. Group or cluster cushions together to create a look that is well thought out, using a mix of block colors and geometric patterns that highlight other accent colors in the room. This can really bring a color scheme together and make your sofa feel like a more integral part of the design scheme, even if it’s a more neutral tone.

Cushions can also be really useful if you have a sofa bed. According to Castlery furniture there are three types of sofa bed, each working in a slightly different way. But for each you will need bedding. And cushions and throws used on the sofa can also double up as additional bedding when you have guests staying over.

3. Plants

Adding a plant next to or behind your sofa can be a great way to add some balance to your living space. The green tone adds a touch of calming nature to your space and if you choose a taller plant, it can add some height to the space too, which can be good in spaces that are otherwise low level. Plants have been proven to have a positive effect on well-being and are also good for purifying the air.

The other benefit of plants is that you really can’t have too many. Unlike cushions of throws which can start to overpower a sofa space if used in abundance, surrounding the sofa with plants can still create an eye-catching display. Try to vary the tones and foliage types of plants to create contrast and depth.

4. Lighting

Lighting serves a dual purpose when dressing your sofa. First, the lamp itself can add a touch of elegant style, framing the sofa – whether that’s a floor or table lamp. Second, the light can change the feel of the sofa space, bringing out different tones on the sofa fabric. Different tones of light bulbs cast different light, allowing you to adjust the atmosphere to your preference. Choose between warmer and colder light, as well as white, yellow, or orange tones.

5. Tables

Coffee tables are a big part of any living space and can help to frame your sofa sets and create a central hub around your living area. Side tables can also be a useful way to add a feature to your sofa. Side tables can be big or small, round or square, neutral or colorful – that’s what makes them such an easy way to add eye-catching style.

6. Rugs

As well as a coffee table, a rug can be a great way to tie a whole room together. Add some color and texture to the seating area, frame the sofa, or add patterns – especially useful if your sofa is a block or neutral color, or is made of leather. Rugs come in many different shapes and sizes, so think about what style and dimensions will work best in your space.

As you can see, there are plenty of clever ways to style your sofa sets, using accessories and other furniture to create the right frame. By making just a few changes, you can completely alter the way your sofa sits in the space, using lighting to bring out new tone dimensions, and plants and lamps to add balance and height to the space. Cushions and throws can add some color, pattern and texture. Using some or all of these tricks, you can bring new life to your sofa set or create a perfect home for a new suite.