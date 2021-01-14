7 Things to Consider When Buying Hairdressing Scissors

No matter how professional you are in your job, if you do not have the right and quality tools you will not be able to do it in the right way. This is so in everything that involves tools and there are no exceptions. So if you are a hairdresser, you know that hairdressing scissors are the most important part of your tool, although of course there are still a lot of things you need to be a successful hairdresser. But scissors are most important. Since you probably already know that, then you decided to buy new ones. You have enough money, but you have trouble deciding which ones are best.

We know that this is not an easy choice, because there are so many different ones on the market, that it is very difficult to decide which one to buy. You worry about not buying some that are not of sufficient quality, but the manufacturer pays close attention only to the design. Don’t worry, we will help you. There are things you must consider when buying hairdressing scissors in order to make the right choice. If you consider all those things, you will certainly not make a mistake.

1. Size

It is important to know that there is no one size fits all and fits all needs. Each size is used for different types of hairstyles. So consider whether you work more often with men or women, as this is one of the essential factors when deciding size. Also, if you have a small hand, too long scissors will certainly not suit you. As a general rule, longer blades are easier to use, but you certainly can’t do every hairstyle with them. That is why it is very important to pay attention to size when buying.

2. Check the manufacturer

Just as when you are buying a car you know that it is best to buy a Mercedes or a BMW, so when you buy hairdressing scissors you know who the leaders in the industry are. You will probably get the best product from these manufacturers. Of course, it is not necessary to buy exclusively from the most popular manufacturers. Research the market and see if there are any mid-range manufacturers whose products are equally good. Today you can find reviews on the Internet, so it will not be a problem to determine the quality of the products of the company whose products you have not used yet. As for new brands, if you do not have a recommendation that they are very good, it is best to stay away from them, at least until they prove their quality.

3. The price

Price is definitely a thing to consider because you can’t buy something for which you don’t have the money. Once you determine your budget, then start searching in that price range. Once you have determined the price range, then the price should no longer matter to you. Whether some scissors cost a few tens of dollars more or less does not in any way speak to their quality. It’s mostly just about brand, design and things like that that don’t matter.

4. Consider whether the scissors are comfortable to you

You will use scissors for several hours every day, so it is very important that they are comfortable. To be able to determine that, you have to try them. There are several types of handles and which one will suit you depending on many factors. One of the important factors is whether you are left-handed or right-handed. If you are left-handed and choose right-handed scissors, you will surely experience pain in the hand and wrist. So be sure to try them before you buy. As shopping online is an increasingly popular option, we are not telling you not to buy online, but just go to the brick and mortar store first and try them, and only then order them online.

There are manufacturers who will give you scissors to use for a few days, so take advantage of that option if available. Because then you will have a complete insight into whether they suit you or not. When you try them for just a few minutes in the store, you can get the wrong impression. Also, visit japanscissors.com.au and see what all shapes of handles exist. You may not even know about some of them, and it would ideally suit you.

5. Warranty

It is very important that they have a warranty, because you will use them a lot, so they can easily be damaged. Once you have a warranty, then you won’t have to worry about it being damaged. Of course, you have to use them responsibly to keep the warranty valid. Also, a warranty is essential for one more thing. This tells us how confident the manufacturer is in the quality and durability of his product. When they know that their product is of good quality, they will give you a warranty valid for years on all mechanical damage. And if the warranty is very short, it is a red flag and you should buy it from another manufacturer.

6. The material from which they are made

The most important thing is what material the blades are made of. Although stainless steel is quality material, it is best to choose blades that are made of a combination of steel and some other alloy. This will ensure that the durability is very good and that they are very strong. But it is a mistake to pay attention only to the blades. There are two other essential parts of scissors. One is handles, which must be made of a material that is very strong, but also comfortable so that your fingers do not hurt and you can work all day. Don’t forget to check the screws as well. First, pay attention to whether they are made of durable materials, otherwise you will not be worth the quality of the blades. Also, screws should be adjustable.

7. Do you need the whole set?

You need to consider whether one hairdressing scissors is enough for you or you need a whole set. It primarily depends on whether you mostly do simple hairstyles or even some more complicated ones.

Conclusion:

Choosing scissors is not easy, but be persistent. Consider all of those things we have told you and you will surely find the ideal ones. And don’t skimp on them, when you buy quality ones, you’ll be using them for years.