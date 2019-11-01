Can Online Hookup Sites Lead You to Your Life Partner?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you seen your friend taking out his/her phone in the middle of a party, opening an online dating app, and swiping photos left, and right? Shocked as you are watching her girlfriend dancing on the dance floor, you can’t help but think, what’s all this hookup leading to? Is it only for a one-night stand or having friends with benefits, or a way to search for your one true soul mate? The honest answer is, no one knows except the user of that app.

Hookup sites and relationships

When you hear the term hookup, it automatically triggers a thought of a one-night stand. You think that people you meet on these apps only look for short term relationships, and you won’t find anything concrete. Well, that depends on how you use the app. According to JustHookUp, one of the leading online dating apps, you have various possibilities once you register to their site. You not only can get laid but also find your life partner here. It all depends on what you are searching for and how you are searching.

The brighter side

The notion that online dating doesn’t lead to anything is not true at all. Just because someone didn’t find their soul mate on one of the sites doesn’t mean no one else would also find anyone. Maybe they are not looking for soul mates after all. There is no rule or guarantee that online dating apps will lead to your life partner. Of course, you can shortlist your matches according to their opinion about whether they want to take the relationship seriously or go for a casual hookup.

In fact, many casual hookups also end in a lifelong relationship. It is probably when you are not looking for love that it actually finds you. That can also happen on hookup apps. Many users don’t want long term relationships. They are happy with one-night stands and short-term hookups. That is why you will see cheesy one-liners and phrases on their bio to attract people.

The perspective of hookup sites is mostly limited to short term relationships. That’s why most people looking for a life partner don’t feel encouraged to sign up. You need to understand that these apps are not matrimonial sites. They don’t claim that you will find your soul mate. Their primary goal is to match you with people who find you attractive and vice versa. If your one-night stands turn to a third and fourth date, you may end up finding the love of your life.

The bottom lines

If you keep thinking that the users of these apps are only hungry for sex, you would never find a life partner. It takes several dates to understand a person. This is not some lottery app that will help you win the jackpot. You need to keep trying, keep searching, and, most importantly, not lose faith in yourself. Broaden your mind about using hookup applications, and maybe you will find your life partner in your next match.