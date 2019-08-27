Can You Get It Up For The Thong Condom?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Condom companies are always coming out with new designs that promise to be “ribbed for her pleasure” or “extra thin” — there’s even a condom coming soon that’s made from something called hydrogel, which is apparently what contact lenses are made from. But if you ask me, the most … creative innovator in condom technology has to be Kong Yongxiang, a student at South Medical University in Guangzhou, China, who designed a thong-like condom that covers more surface area around the penis, preventing semen leakage. This condom g-string, called the Eros Protector, is designed to be worn like a pair of underwear and scored Yongxiang $300K in backing from Guangdong Yuezheng Investment Management Limited. Worried you might not be able to get wet for a guy essentially wearing a bib around his junk? Good news! The Eros Protector comes with ”Chinese herbal blend lubricant that helps to maintain the pH balance of a woman’s private parts.” The rubbers haven’t been produced yet, but above is a crude drawing of what to expect. Sexy. [Global Post]