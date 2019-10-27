Can You Guess Which Zodiac Sign Makes The Most Amateur Porn?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Today in totally wonderful yet highly unscientific studies, amateur porn site Homegrown Video conducted research about DIY porn and astrological signs. According to data collected by the site from September 2018 to February 2019, the people likely to make a sex tape for public consumption were those who fell under the zodiac sign of … Sagittarius. The study found that about 13 percent of people who submitted amateur porn to their site were Sagittarians. Geminis were next at 12 percent and Libras submitted about 10 percent of videos. Coming in dead last were Capricorns (my sign!), whose sex tape submission rate was around 4 percent.

“We’re surprised to find those born under certain astrological symbols were more likely to submit sex tapes than other people under other zodiac signs. We’re not advocating belief in astrology, nor encouraging any other such belief, but it is interesting to see certain people are more likely than others to record themselves having sex for others to see, ” said Homegrown Video owner Farrell Timlake. Fascinating. I would have expected those sex-crazed Scorpios to make the top three at least. [I’m disappointed in us, fellow Scorps. — Amelia]

Original by Ami Angelowicz