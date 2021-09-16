Which Canadian Sportsbooks Can You Really Trust?

Canadians are often looking around for sportsbooks that they can trust. While gambling is legal throughout, the rules for gambling on single-game sports aren’t as liberal.

The Canadian government has been debating for quick a while now expanding sports betting options to include single-game sports. To this point, though, they haven’t been able to come to an agreement.

What this means is that Canadians who want to wager on single-game sports events must do so at offshore online sportsbooks. Luckily for them, Canadian law doesn’t prohibit residents of Canada from wagering at offshore sportsbooks.

Still, there are still a lot of natural questions that arise surrounding which Canadian sportsbooks you can really trust. According to Sportsbettingcanada.org, there are plenty of online sportsbooks that Canadian bettors can trust.

Here are a few of the top choices.

Bodog

Bodog is one of the most well-known online sportsbooks in the world. This is a great online sportsbook for bettors who would consider themselves to be more recreational than professional.

Along these lines, the online interface is very clean and easy-to-use. This makes it extremely easy for people to navigate the site and find whatever sports and wagers they’re looking for.

Odds are displayed right from the home screen, with some of the most popular sports and upcoming events displayed from the beginning. Bodog offers all of the most popular sports that Canadians would want to wager on, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, tennis, soccer and golf.

In addition, Bodog offers other sports such as MMA, badminton, cricket, darts, horse racing and even eSports. The variety of betting options is one thing that helps Bodog stand out among the rest.

They are reliable, in that they hold sports gambling operator licenses from reputable regulators, which engenders trust in players who choose this sportsbook.

10bet

Launched back in 2003, 10bet is a great option for Canadian sports bettors who are looking for a reputable online sportsbook. They hold gambling licenses from Sweden, the UK and Malta — making it a very reputable company.

The site offers terrific bonuses for players to capitalize on, as well as an enormous selection of sports markets and games to bet on. They also offer a nice variety of payment methods, which provides bettors with flexibility when depositing money into or withdrawing money out of their accounts.

The site gets a lot of positive ratings from various review websites out there, which is another good thing for sports bettors. While they have a lot of countries that are prohibited from playing there, Canada isn’t one of them. In fact, they offer a special Welcome Bonus that’s specific to Canadian players.

Sports Interaction

Sports Interaction is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in Canada. The company has been around since 1997 and has a lot of respect in the industry for being around that long.

The site offers a lot of great promotional deals, and a great welcome bonus on all first deposits by new customers. They also provide great customer support, safe and secure banking that also comes with no fees, as well as coverage of all the most popular sports in the country.

Sports Interaction heavily features live betting, which is one of the most popular ways to bet today. It’s great that the site focuses so heavily on it, as it shows they are keeping up with the times.

They also offer special early cash out options for games, and a connection to a poker site and an online casino.

Some of the downfalls of the site is it doesn’t provide a separate mobile app, and some people consider the layout and design of it to be outdated.

Spin Sports

Another site that’s been around for 20 years is Spin Sports, which is connected to the very popular online casino, Spin Palace Casino. Canadian bettors may already be familiar with the online casino brand, and if they are, they can easily transition over to the company’s sportsbook.

The sportsbook has been around since 2014, and the company holds gambling licenses from both the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in Canada. This local connection is huge for engendering trust among Canadian sports bettors for sure.

Spin Sports is so popular for a number of reasons. They offer a terrific welcome bonus for new players, as well as great ongoing promotions and offers. They even offer free bets to bettors who already have an account on the site.

In addition to the legitimate gambling licenses they hold, they also protect the safety and security of all deposits and withdrawals through the latest encryption technology.

From a betting standpoint, they offer a huge selection of sports and wagers to choose from, as well as some great odds. They also focus heavily on live betting, which is music to Canadian bettors’ ears.

While they don’t have a loyalty program or offer live streaming of sports, there are plenty of pluses that outweigh any negatives.

Betway

Betway draws in bettors by offering a huge selection of bonuses, promotions and even an ongoing rewards program for players. Most importantly, though, they have a long list of available sports markets and events to bet on.

The online interface is very easy to navigate, and they make it even easier by offering mobile apps for people who choose to go that route. Placing wagers is very easy, and you can even stream sports events you bet on live through your computer or mobile device.

Betway offers plenty of banking options to choose from, and most process fairly quickly. The fees are very small, and the options are vast.

The sportsbook features a lot of live betting options, and perhaps more odds and selections than a lot of other online sportsbooks on the market. This is something that helps set them apart from their competition.

From a trust standpoint, Betway holds 10 different sportsbook operating licenses. This is a great way to know that this company is one you can trust when you’re looking for an online sportsbook to play at in Canada.