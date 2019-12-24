Cardi B With No Makeup

Cardi B was seen in Miami shopping on December 21. She decided to make herself completely unrecognizable, and she wore no makeup. She also had a blue mini dress, and she covered her hair in a head wrap. The dress showed off her gorgeous figure, and she had a cleavage as she unbuttoned a couple of buttons on her dress.

We were surprised to see her in this style, as she is always all dolled-up. But, we all know how much the celebrities are desperately wanting that calmness and not to be recognized as they are at least running errands from time to time. Since she was also very busy before the holidays started, she probably wanted to tone down all that craziness, and she decided to hide from the public.

Cardi B had a very successful year. The hot mamma was on the cover of Vogue, and she was posing with her first child. Her daughter is named Kulture, and she is currently 17 months old. Despite the fact that the Vogue cover is absolutely amazing, the rapper shared on Instagram the reality behind the photoshoot.

She posted, “This was the hardest shoot to do ever. My baby dirty the dress, she was up early in the morning (which she hates), and she had a straight face all day. But….we made it to the VOGUE COVER!”

We were very excited to see the two on the cover of Vogue, and we can’t wait to see more of the duo. The rapper seems like she is getting used to all that mother-daughter stuff, and she also looks like she is enjoying every moment of it. We also love the whole no-makeup look, as she was shining as she was shopping in her mini blue dress. She has a gorgeous face, and even though we are used to seeing her all glamourous, this one was a nice change for the rapper, and we are in love with her even more.