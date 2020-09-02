5 Care and Maintenance Tips for Rubber Hoses – 2020 Guide

Every home and business owner knows how important hoses are. These items help us water the plants faster, clean homes, objects, and vehicles and without them, all of our tasks would take more time and would be much harder. The rubber pipings come in different sizes, and they can be used for a different purpose, but one thing is for sure, they are durable and reliable. However, to get the best out of these products, you need to properly care for them.

Use this 2020 guide to learn some tips on how you can do the proper maintenance of the rubber hoses, and check our suggestions on how you should clean them in the best way.

1. How to store it

The hoses are one of the most important things in your home and garden. Without them, you risk your home office staying dirty, or your plants getting dry. Once you buy this item, you need to know how to store it, and not just how to use it properly.

When it comes to the storage part, the first thing you need to pay attention to is the temperature. The rubber should never be exposed to temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. This will prevent the material from damaging or melting.

You should always keep it away from direct heat and never put it anywhere near the BBQ or any other products that run at high temperatures. Try to keep it in a dry and dark place, until you need to use it, and keep it away from any wet surfaces. If you store it in your basement, or somewhere with high humidity, the product will get damaged faster.

Last but not least, you should always keep it away from harsh chemicals, and you should never use one to clean the product itself.

2. Is it properly connected to other items?

Before using it you need to make sure that the rubber hose is properly connected to any other items. The reason for this is that if you apply too much pressure to connect it, it may get damaged. On the other hand, if it is not fastened, it will leak and not work in the right way.

Check both diameters, and if you need to attach it to a faucet, always make sure that one can easily get in the other without things being too stretched or pressed together. Both the inner and the outer diameter need to be correct, and if you notice that they are not, you should not force it. If needed, replace it before you use it.

3. Check to see if it is functional

These items are extremely versatile, and according to etolrubber.com, you can even customize these items to get the best out of them. However, they need to be functional before you can use them.

No matter if you just bought the tube, or you’ve been using it for years, before each use you need to check if it is clean and if there is something that might be blocking the passage. Run a stream of water through it, and if there is something that’s blocking the way, you need to clean it.

These are several ways to do it, and the first one is with the water pressure. You need to start slowly and don’t try to force the items out of the tube. You can also use some chemicals that are not harsh but will still help the debris get out. You can also use special items that go into the tube itself and take out all the dirt and leaves.

Once you’ve cleaned it, you should check for any cuts and see if the water is leaking from somewhere. Check to see if the tube was twisted, or damaged. If everything looks good, you should run another stream of water through it. Carefully examine every part to see if they are holes or leaks.

4. What to pay attention to

When purchasing the tubing, you should always read the technical information before you connect it with other items. There is a different allowed pressure point for these items, and even though they are all made of rubber, some can withstand bigger pressure than others. If you need it for heavy cleaning or similar jobs, you need a heavy-duty rubber piping. As we mentioned before, you should never exceed the temperature, and you should never put boiling or freezing water through it.

Don’t use fluids that are not compatible with rubber, and if you need to use fluids other than water, talk to the seller and see which fluids can be combined with this material. When you decide to sterilize it, use the tech sheet, and see which supplies can be used to clean and sterilize it.

When using the hose, you should never bend or twist it too much. Rubber is bendable, but if you exceed the radius, you risk breaking or damaging the piping. If the hose vibrates too much when it is used, that may be an indicator that it is damaged. Check for scrapes, cuts, or dents.

5. How to maintain it

Always check to see if the tube you’ve been using is getting hard. If it is rigid, you risk it cracking and leaking, so you should replace it instead of continuing with the use. The rigidity may happen because of temperature, old age, or harsh chemicals. Check for abrasions and differences in the texture.

If the tube has changed colors, you need to closely monitor it. Sometimes the color change happens and it won’t do anything to the item itself, but other times it will show that the product is damaged. If there are any bubbles on the cover, it means that the tube is damaged or that is is going to break sometime soon.

When maintaining the item, you should check for these things regularly, and if you notice any of the signs, it means that you should invest in a new product.

These are some of the most important things you should pay attention to. Rubber is an extremely durable material that is inexpensive and will serve you for years and even decades to come. Depending on the way you store it, clean it, and maintain it, your favorite hose may stick with you for generations to come. If you are not sure what you should do, you can always contact the professionals or the sellers from the store you chose to make your purchase. Read the tech specifications and the guide that comes with the tube to learn how to properly use it without damaging it.