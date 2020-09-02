8 Best Tips for Decorating Your Garden in 2020

If you want to take your garden to the next level you should consider adding decorative touches to your beautiful outdoor space. Once you have designed your backyard setting and decided what flowers and trees to include, it’s time to search for some special touches that extend the beauty of your home from the inside to the outside. With these elegant features it’s possible to create special areas of the garden that will captivate and delight your guests.

By selecting the right mix of annuals and perennials you can bring a myriad of spectacular color to your yard. With plants that have different heights, textures and looks you can beckon the eye to wander across all the lovely scenes. You can also bring lovely scents into the mix with the right selection of flowers and herbs. Once you have created this palette of color and tranquility you are ready to bring in the decorative features that will have your guests saying “Wow!”.

1. Highlight Garden Entrances with Archways and Arbors

If you want to add a dramatic flourish to your garden entrance you can create an archway or arbor that dresses up the opening to your garden world. Beautiful flowering vines can gently wind through the arbor structure and their color and scent can signal the perfect start of your garden tour.

It’s also possible to add wrought-iron gates to the portal, making the entrance even more intriguing. From there the eye spots a path that beckons as you are called to explore even more of the garden magic that lays ahead.

2. Create Stone or Gravel Pathways for a Grand Garden Tour

Imagine the scene you can create when guests see a stone path that beckons them to explore once they have entered through the garden arbor and gates. As you plan your plantings and layout, you can sketch in a winding garden path that curves its way through the beautiful flowers, trees and plants.

You can also consider using gravel as the material for your walkway. It will be wonderful to let your guests go on a guided tour of your gardens. It’s like having a botanical center in your back yard.

3. Add Decorative Signs That Say What Plant It Is

Whenever people see new flowers that they love, they always wonder what plant they are looking at. You can add decorative signs for each flower area that tell what they are seeing and provide some information about the beautiful plant.

If you want to go all out and add a touch of technology to the tour, you could number the signs and have the guests go to your garden website later to learn a lot more about the lovely flowers. The site would be easy to create and would help inspire others to create their own garden masterpiece.

4. Bring The Magic of Lighting into the Mix

Gardens are spectacular during the daytime, but with the addition of specialized lighting you can also create a magical wonderland at night. To illuminate the stone or gravel path you can use solar lights on stakes that can light the way for early evening tours.

You can also bring true magic to your landscape by hanging decorative outdoor lanterns from the boughs and branches of the trees. These lights will illuminate the flowers below and cast a romantic and elegant glow that transforms your garden into an evening scene that delights everyone.

5. Create a Stunning Outdoor Living Area

With your beautiful garden as the backdrop you have the opportunity to create a truly wonderful seating area. It’s worth investing in quality outdoor furniture that is luxurious and comfortable and will last for years. On those late spring evenings, warm summer nights or crisp fall evenings you and your guests will love spending time outdoors.

You can consider adding a firepit if you want to extend the outdoor ambience later into the night. And as the fire goes out, you’ll have a great view of the rising moon and the constellations and night stars.

6. Artistically Arrange Special Plant Collections

If you would like to create even more visual interest around your outdoor living area consider creating a collection of special plants and unique containers. By setting the plants on a table, old wooden shelf or even a painted dresser you’ll find your guests are drawn to your artistic display.

When you go to your local garden center look for special plants, pots and containers that are very unique and colorful. You can even find great options in thrift stores or use non-traditional vessels to display your curated collection of plants. Additional info can be found on this website.

7. Bring Sound into Play in Your Garden

You’ve already brought in the elements of color, dimension and scent into your wonderful backyard setting. By adding a fountain or small pond with a waterfall you can also add elements of sound to the mix. Water gently cascading over a small pond falls or a fountain that adds its song to your seating area brings a whole new dimension to the outdoors.

The sound of water instantly relaxes human beings. Your guests will love sitting outside and seeing the interplay of lighting among the flowers and trees, smelling the lovely flowers and herbs and hearing the sweet notes of the water echoing nearby.

8. Add Beautiful Ceramics and Statues to Your Garden

For an extra splash of color, you can add beautiful ceramic pots to your garden. You’ll be able to choose from deep teal-blue accents, bright reds and oranges or even custom designed pots with wonderful colors and allure. These accents are perfect for patios or other concrete areas that need some dressing up.

It’s also fun to go on some shopping adventures and find a couple of really beautiful, unique statues to add to your garden space. The statues are a wonderful design element to add to your garden tour. Guests will appreciate the artistic design elements you place amidst the beautiful flowers and plants.

If you want to create a garden that is spectacular consider adding decorative items that add magic and wonder to your outdoor space. With lighting, archways, lovely paths, fountains and waterfalls you can create a wonderland that extends the elegance of your home and serves as a beautiful outdoor gathering place.