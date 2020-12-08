Cat Asks for Attention: Main Signs

Despite the well-known myth about cats’ total ignorance of their owners, these pets require your attention from time to time. How can you understand that you have to pay attention to them? Some cats reveal their love more willingly, following their humans, step by step; others need more space. According to Catademy, no matter which group your cat belongs to, it will show its needs. All you have to do is pay attention to the signs.

Signs That Your Cat Needs You

It is not easy to communicate with someone who can’t speak or understand your speech. However, there are numerous ways to express your attention besides verbal. It is possible that your cat requires medical care while trying to communicate with you. Pay attention to the changes in cat behavior and find out what your cat really needs.

Non-stop meowing

Grown-up cats do not meow without reason. Usually, they communicate with people by meowing. So, when a kitten grows up, you may start being more cautious anytime it meows. However, during the day, it can happen from time to time. Don’t worry if your cat meows once in a while. It may be “thank you” or “you need to go to the gym asap”. But if a cat meows non-stop during the day, something has gone wrong. Maybe your pet just needs your attention, but it is also possible that the cat experiences some discomfort or pain. Watch for the pet’s behavior and call the vet if necessary.

Pawing

If your cat is pawing at your legs or arms, it needs your attention for sure. Just imagine that it is another human being that is touching your hand. You will definitely want to understand this gesture. Your cat asks for your attention.

Turning everything around and knocking everything down

You may say that throwing down your favorite cups and plates is not unusual behavior for your cat. Cats are cheerful and curious creatures that love to explore things around them, which means touching, sniffing, and playing with them. Some cats like to play with stuff, pretending they hunt a mouse. Usually, it turns into breaking all the things you cherish. But if the cat constantly knocks down things near you, it may be a call for your attention. Don’t rush with screams or punishment.

Intensive scratching

Cats love to scratch, and it is their natural behavior. If you are an experienced cat owner, you may already have all your favorite leather armchairs and sofa signed by your cat’s claws. That’s healthy for a cat to shed the extra layers from the claws. Besides, the cat gets rid of extra energy and calms down quickly after that. This way, cats also mark their territory, releasing pheromones from the glands that are located on their feet. Usually, they learn quickly what to scratch and what to avoid. If your cat still scratches your favorite furniture, you need to make sure that it is not a plea for your attention.

Jumping everywhere

If your cat can’t sit quietly even for a moment, there is a chance that something is wrong. If your cat jumps from the table to another one and then climbs onto your favorite vase, pay attention to this behavior. It can be just a need for your attention. Maybe, your cat feels lonely, and you have to make room in your schedule for active games with your pet.

Cat lies on your PC

Have you ever witnessed this behavior? Is your cat lying on the laptop while you are working? Some pet owners believe that cats love the heat that comes from the computer. Others consider it a sign of the cat’s domination. However, it may be a simple lack of attention that your cat feels. Try to spend more time with your adorable feline, but make boundaries during your work.

Waiting outside the door

If your cat is watching you from outside the room while you are working, you may be proud of your feline’s nice behavior. It is better than to find your cat on your head or your face during the working process. However, this is also a sign of attention your cat needs.

Solutions for Cat Owners

When you notice the strange or unusual behavior of your pet, don’t ignore it. It means that something is different, something has changed in your cat’s life, no matter whether this change is good or bad. Be attentive to your cat and you will quickly understand the reasons for the cat’s behavior. There are several reasons for the change in the cat’s manners. The most usual are:

Your cat misses you. Cat considers your attitude as inappropriate or ignorant. This upsets your feline and, perhaps, drives it crazy. This is why your cat breaks your favorite things, scratches you, jumps on you or somewhere near your face, and follows the owner everywhere.

Your cat needs medical care. If you notice not one but several changes in the behavior of your beloved pet, it is possible that your cat needs to see the vet. After you witness an abnormal mood, the signs that the cat asks for your attention, call the vet, describe the symptoms, or take your cat to the clinic for observation.

Stress. The mental health of your cat is also important. Maybe your feline has depression and asks for your help. Don’t be a stranger; take some time off your daily activities, and simply spend it with the cat.

Happy Cat – Happy Owner

Do your homework! Observe your pet, learn the symptoms, and find out the solution. If the vet says that there is nothing wrong with the health of your pet, maybe, your cat just needs you. You have been living with this cat for some time already, and you probably know everything about its daily routine and usual actions. If the pattern has changed, you will notice it quickly. Don’t worry; you may fix it. Try to be more cautious about everything your cat does and follow the feline from time to time.