Want to monitor the phone activities of your child, spouse, or employees? Wondering how to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing for free?

There are numerous apps that claim to be the best. However, experts feel that the spy app should have some distinct characteristics that make them easy and safe to use.

We have thoroughly assessed the apps in the market and come up with a list of top 10 free spy apps for Android without the target phone. Read on to know the pros and cons of these apps and then make your decision with confidence.

1. Spyier: Best Free Spy Phones without The Phone You Spying On

Spyier is the best free spy app for Android without the target phone. What makes it distinguishable is that it is extremely handy, even for beginners. That’s one of the reasons why it’s the preferred choice of millions of users worldwide.

You can use it to track social media messages (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, etc) and target’s location (3D street-view), call logs, etc. It also has a free inbuilt keylogger that records all the keys pressed by the target. This can help you access the target’s account passwords.

Spyier’s installation hardly even takes 5 minutes and you won’t need to root the Android target device. After installation, you can do everything remotely, be it hiding the app icon, remote monitoring, or uninstallation.

Another impressive feature is that it consumes very less battery and has a negligible app size- just 2M! This means that it can work silently without slowing down the phone and alerting the target.

Often the greatest risks with spy apps are data theft and misuse. Spyier is 100% safe and legitimate and you can use it without worries.

2. Spyic: Remote Cell Phone Spy Software Without Target Phone

Spyic is another app with top-class remote cell phone spy software without target phone. It can help you remotely monitor the target’s social media activities, to and fro SMS, and geo-locations in real-time.

Unlike many other apps in the market, no rooting is required during installation. This is excellent for beginners because rooting is a technically laborious process that’s difficult to understand. Remote uninstallation is also possible by just 1-click.

It comes with a special stealth technology that makes it virtually undetectable by the target. Another benefit is that it causes hardly any noticeable change in battery consumption and phone performance.

3. Minspy: Spy App for Android Without Target Phone

Minispy also ranks high on the list of best free spy apps for Android without the target phone. It is 100% discreet and safe. It’s also preferred by beginners who don’t want to hassle with phone rooting. It has an excellent user-interface and works seamlessly without alerting the target.

You can use Minispy to track the phone owner’s location, social media accounts, and keylogger details.

4. Cocospy: Spy App for Android Without Target Phone

Cocospy is another awesome free spy app for Android without the target phone. It is really light in terms of memory and battery consumption. It is also quite feature-rich and has a smooth user-interface. Due to all this, Cocospy is amongst the favorite spy apps for millions around the world.

It is an all-round app as you can monitor various social media account activities, internet browser history, call records, geo-locations, etc. of the target. Keylogger details can be used to directly access account passwords. Moreover, it requires no rooting, so even first-timers can use it easily.

It’s also noteworthy that Cocospy doesn’t store any data on the cloud. So your data is completely safe and hidden from any third-person.

5. Spyine: Cell Phone Spy Without Access to Target Phone

Spyine is also a default choice for many people seeking a free spy app without the target phone. It’s really easy to use, as you don’t need to root the phone and you can get started within 5 minutes. Then you can monitor the target’s phone activities from any browser anywhere in the world.

Its user interface is also quite attractive. You needn’t mess your head with several instruction manuals and complicated tabs as in some other apps.

6. Spyera: Spy Apps Without Target Phone

Spyera is also a preferred choice if people seek how to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing for free. You can use it to keep a tab on someone’s call logs, location, and messages round the clock.

However, it does have some limitations. For example, you’ll need to go through the complex process of rooting for monitoring Facebook messages and Skype chats. Beginners have complained that the set-up is time-consuming and complex.

Their customer service is also poorly rated by consumers. Sometimes while using spy apps without the target phone, you might need urgent support and reassurances from the backend team. So it’s advisable to make sure the chosen app won’t leave you hanging in-between.

7. Guestspy: Phone Spy Without Target Phone

Guestspy is a relatively new name in the spy apps market. That’s why it isn’t as powerful and feature-rich as others. For example, rooting is essential while installing this app on the target’s phone. This can be problematic if you are a novice.

It does have basic features. You can use it to remotely monitor the target’s social media activities, check internet search history, etc. You may use its Keylogger feature to obtain the various account passwords.

People find it attractive because it comes with a 5-day money return guarantee. It also claims to be able to command the target phone from afar.

8. Fonemonitor: Free Spy Apps Without Installing On Target Phone

FoneMonitor is also used for phone spy without target phone, in a remote manner. It has two versions: Premium and Ultimate. Compared to other apps, it is less advanced and user-friendly. Its basic version also has significant limitations.

For example, you need to purchase their Ultimate pack for monitoring Snapchat. Even then, you can’t see deleted media as in other apps. For 100% monitoring, you would have to depend on getting the password from Keylogger and working from there.

9. FlexiSPY: Spy On Cell Phone Without Target Phone Free

FlexiSPY is another common name in the world of free cell phone spy apps without the target phone.

It has some additional features in social media monitoring. For example, you can intercept and record Snapchat calls too. And its advanced version comes with an inbuilt Password Cracker. You can directly get the target’s account passwords without having to decode the Keylogger data.

Despite this, we have ranked it lower because it is quite expensive compared to other apps in the market.

10. XNSPY: Free Spy App for Android Without Target Phone

XNSPY is another trustworthy spy app without a target phone. It has been featured by experts and media publications several times so you can count on its performance.

You can hide the app icon and then remotely monitor the target’s activities. Alternatively, you can also use its Keylogger feature to obtain account passwords.

The main disadvantage with this app is that you compulsorily need to root the Android phone during app installation. This gets too difficult for beginners. Rooting can also void the phone’s warranty so it is fraught with risk.

FAQs

1. Are There any Free Spy Apps Without Installing on Target Phone for Android?

We’ve seen some apps that claim to hack the target Android phone without first getting installed on the device. However, you need to know that this is a false claim. There is no technical invention yet that makes this possible.

We advise you to be cautious of such apps as they could be into fraudulent activities or data theft.

2. Will the Target Detect Remote Tracking via Spy App Without Target Phone?

Several features can make the spy app completely undetectable by the target. For instance, the target shouldn’t notice any strange app icon on his phone. The spy app shouldn’t occupy a lot of memory space, nor cause any battery drainage. All this can make the phone behave erratically.

In the above list of free spy apps for Android without the target phone, the top-rated ones are very discreet. So you can use them without any hesitation or fear.

3. What is meant by Rooting the Android Phone?

Rooting means that you are trying to access the root or the core of the Android operating system. This is the deepest access that you can get. It’s equivalent to an administrator. The original phone software gets modified by root.

Rooting is a tricky process, especially for beginners. You may end up voiding the device’s warranty and causing lasting damage.

4. Is the User Data Safe in Spy Apps?

This is a critical aspect with any spy app as you wouldn’t want the user data (such as account details, passwords, or geo-locations, etc.) to get leaked or misused in any manner.

Most good spy apps do not store the user data on cloud-servers. This preempts any dangers of hacking. You’ll find this feature in almost all of the top five apps in the above list on free spy apps for Android without the target phone.

5. Is it Legal to Use Spy Apps Without Target Phone?

In most of the cases, it is legal to use spy apps for remote monitoring of the target phone. You may use it to keep tabs on children below the legal age. Law also permits their use for company phones issued to employees so long as the employees know about it.

However, if you have doubts, we advise you to confirm with your local laws first.

Conclusion

Looking to spy on a cell phone without installing software on target phone free trial? You now know that there are several free spy apps for android without the target phone, each with their advantages and disadvantages.

We advise you to choose the apps that are safe, discreet and have provided good user experience. Most importantly, try choosing those that don’t need rooting. Note the app’s memory size and battery consumption so that you don’t get needlessly caught during the surveillance.

We highly recommend Spyier, Minispy, and Cocospy as they are quite comprehensive and are trusted by millions. Still, you might indeed be looking for some specific features. We hope this article helped you in making a confident choice!