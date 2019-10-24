Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Her Bipolar Disorder

- Catherine Zeta-Jones has opened up to InStyle about her struggle with bipolar disorder, a mental illness for which she sought treatment in early 2011. “I’m not the kind of person who likes to shout out my personal issues from the rooftops, but with my bipolar becoming public, I hope fellow suffers will know it is completely controllable,” the actress said. “I hope I can help remove any stigma attached to it, and that those who didn’t have it under control will seek help with all that is available to treat it.”[People]
- The man who accused the actor who voices Elmo on “Sesame Street,” Kevin Clash, of statutory rape, has recanted and said the two had an adult sexual relationship. [Cheatsheet.Tumblr.com]
- Kate Middleton pregnancy rumors blah blah blah. [Celeb Dirty Laundry]
- 12 vibrators shaped like something else entirely. [College Candy]
- Shannen Doherty called 911 after a fan threatened over Twitter to commit suicide unless she got a personal phone call from the actress. Doherty got the fan to give her a home address and then called the police in the fan’s New Jersey hometown. [Celebrity Cafe]
- Dear Macy’s, please fire Donald Trump. Sincerely, everyone. [PopBytes]
- “Clueless” director Amy Heckerling gabs about her new movie, “Vamps.” [The Mary Sue]
- “L.A. Ink star” Kat Von D and Deadmau5 are dunzo. Hey, he can’t have been any worse than Jesse James — Sandra Bullock’s ex — whom Kat also dated. [YourTango]
- Snooki dyed her hair bright red (aka meatball sauce): yay or nay? [Betty Confidential]
- The five stupidest ways that people try to look smart. Yes, yes, a million times yes. [Cracked]
- Bite-sized solutions to the most common relationship problems. [A New Mode]
- Andrew Garfield danced the robot on “Ellen” to raise money for charity and it’s friggin’ adorable. Might Emma Stone be willing to share? [The Stir]
- Pepsi has invented a fat-blocking soda. Hmm, I’m not sure even that could make Amelia give up Diet Coke. [Newser]
