What Are the Causes and Symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction is the inability of a man to sustain an erection until the end of sex. Another term for the condition is impotence, though it is used rarely.

Having problems getting an erection from time to time is normal. However, if the dysfunction persists, it can lead to stress, shatter your self-confidence, and hurt your relationship. This condition could also be an indicator of underlying health issues and increase the risk of heart complications.

It is crucial to see a doctor when you experience erectile dysfunction, even if you are uncomfortable. In some instances, the remedy can be treating the underlying condition. In others, medication might be necessary. More importantly, addressing the condition early makes it easier and cheaper to treat.

Causes of Erectile Dysfunction

Male stimulation starts in the brain, which triggers the flow of blood to the erectile tissue. This process involves hormones and can also be affected by emotions. If your circulatory system is unhealthy or you have low testosterone, you can experience erectile dysfunction. Other factors that may cause or increase the seriousness of this condition are depression, anxiety, and mental health issues.

It is worth noting that some ED can occur as a result of both physical and psychological causes. For instance, you might fear getting intimate with your partner because you have an injury or scar.

Physical Causes

The majority of ED cases are a result of physical factors. They include:

Heart disease – this causes ED because it interferes with the flow of blood.

Atherosclerosis – when your blood vessels are clogged, you might find it challenging to maintain an erection.

Low testosterone – insufficient production of this hormone makes it difficult to get aroused.

Some prescription drugs cause ED by interfering with hormonal glands.

Smoking tobacco increases the risk of ED by making you susceptible to lifestyle diseases.

Metabolic syndrome – a condition characterized by increased blood pressure, overproduction of insulin and cholesterol, and excessive body fat in the pelvic area.

Alcohol and substance abuse.

Surgeries and injuries that affect the spinal cord and pelvic area.

Treatment for enlarged prostate and prostate cancer.

Sleep disorders like insomnia.

Chronic illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Psychological Causes

From the moment you feel sexually excited, the brain initiates a series of processes that cause an erection. This means that if your mind is uneasy, you might experience erectile dysfunction.

Here are some psychological causes of ED.

Depression and anxiety.

Relationship problems caused by poor communication, stress, and so forth.

Fear of intimacy.

Guilt and mental trauma

Most cases of erectile dysfunction begin as a sporadic problem but worsen over time until you cannot get an erection.

Symptoms of Erectile Dysfunction

As mentioned earlier, most men fail to get an erection at some point in life. Unless it persists, there is no need for concerns.

The most common symptom of ED is the inability to get an erection. However, it also encompasses the inability to sustain an erection through intercourse and failing to ejaculate.

Besides the physical indicators, ED can also manifest itself through emotional symptoms. These include anxiety, embarrassment, uneasiness, and a reduced interest in sex.

If these symptoms occur regularly, it is advisable to visit a doctor.

Testing for Erectile Dysfunction

The first step of an ED diagnosis is answering questions to your doctor. This is because the condition has many causes, and your responses will help the doctor to know if your ED is a result to physical or psychological causes.

After this, they will take blood samples. Lastly, they will conduct a physical examination of various body parts, including the genitals.

Before recommending treatment, the symptoms must have persisted for three months or more. During this period, the physician will do a postage stamp test to ascertain whether the ED is a result of physical or psychological causes.

Healthy men have at least three to five erections every night. The test mentioned above involves the placing of stamps around the penis before bedtime. If they snap, you are healthy. Otherwise, it might be in the early stages of ED.

Other methods used to check for ED are the Snap-Gauge test and the Poten test. Although they are not conclusive, these tests can help the doctor to choose the right way forward.

Erectile Dysfunction Treatment

The treatment of ED relies on its cause. You might need to use several remedies, including medications and going to therapists.

The following are some popular methods used to treat ED.

Medication

Drugs like avanafil, sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil, and vardenafil treat ED by increasing blood flow to your penis. If you have low testosterone levels, your might need to undergo Testosterone Therapy.

Some prescription drugs might cause ED. Make sure that you ask your doctor to prescribe alternatives that do not have such an effect.

Talk Therapy

This method is useful in treating ED caused by psychological issues. Some topics you might discuss in your sessions include the factors that make you anxious, your feelings about sex, and subconscious matters that might affect your sexual health.

It is advisable to consult a relationship counsellor if ED is affecting your relationship. Making peace with your partner can ease stress and anxiety, which in turn could help solve your ED.

Vacuum Pumps

This involves the use of a device to trigger an erection. The tool creates a vacuum that draws blood into the penis, making it erect.

The pump has three parts; a tube that you place over your penis, a pump that sucks air to create a vacuum, and an elastic ring that maintains the erection.

Preventing Erectile Dysfunction

The best way to prevent ED is by adopting a lifestyle that keeps your circulatory system healthy. This involves eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and reducing the consumption of alcohol and other drugs. It would also help if you avoided situations that can affect your psychological well-being.

