4 Lessons I Learned After Architecture School – Majed Veysel

Architecture is a special profession, from which everything that surrounds us today emerges. Skyscrapers, railway stations, bridges, swimming pools, beautiful buildings, etc. It all came out of the mind and imagination of an architect who managed to transfer his ideas and creativity in such detail on paper, from which the ideas came to life and became a reality. It is a job that requires a lot of effort, creativity, a sense of detail, but also a responsibility. You can learn a lot about the benefits and challenges of this job from people like Majed Veysel. In his example, try to find out what are the lessons you can learn after finishing the Architecture School.

Majed Veysel: Architect Or A Photographer?

The combination of architecture and photography is a completely logical thing. You just have to have a sense of aesthetics and an eye for details. Therefore, it is not surprising that many architects have a talent for photography and vice versa. Majed Veysel is an architect and a photographer – who has years of experience in this field. He mostly talks about his profession with lots of love and pride. Not surprising at all. It is a profession that requires all those things if you want to do that job. A love of architecture is necessary for creative juices to awaken in a person, and then, that person can create something special.

Architecture As A First Choice

Architecture has, therefore, always been the first choice for this young man – because the beauties of this job have always overcome the stress and problems he encounters. He discovered his multiple talents at an early stage in his life. This young artist completed his architecture studies in Istanbul, after which he upgraded his creativity in the cradle of art and architecture – Italy. There, he earned a master’s degree and began to tell his story of success. He started it from social networks.

Social Networks As A Channel For Art

Starting with the use of social networks, this young artist set out to expand his vision by showing his black-and-white photographs of landscapes and architecture and thus trying to tell his story to people. This found fertile ground because people noticed his talent and tendency to play with light and shadows. Today, many followers on social networks admire his works, considering some of them even top optical illusions. Today, he is known as a respected architect and photographer, but also as a world traveler and a globetrotter – who selflessly shares his shots taken around the world with his followers. How did he manage to succeed? Here are some of the lessons Majed Veysel has learned after Architecture School.

1. Becoming An Architect Is Inspiring, Hard, But Also Full Of Energy

The idea for architecture was to study and enjoy the process. After that, everything is pretty uncertain anyway. Playing with forms and shapes and participating in someone’s dreams, perhaps he was most attracted to the architecture. His studies at Bahçeşehir University in Istanbul left him with really good impressions. There he got a handful of ideas, positive, creative energy, met unusual people who inspired him, tested his creativity, and learned to cope with the set deadlines. We can conclude that the path to becoming an architect was especially inspiring, extremely hard, and full of positive energy – and also a great and invaluable experience.

2. Be Communicative, Ingenious And Improvise

The traits desirable for future architects revealed to us by Majed Veysel are creativity, communication, ability to improvise, and ingenuity. These features are actually among the most desirable features of any architect. Fieldwork, when the project comes to life, brings inevitable, often sympathetic, and at the same time, stressful situations, in which the ability to improvise often comes to the fore. The skill of collecting and sublimating the experiences of various long-term experiences of top masters, engineers is also a way in which, step by step, you build your image and deserve their unusually important respect and appreciation. Such was the path of this young man who is not only an architect but also a true artist.

3. Love What You Study and Imagine – That is the Key to Success

Enjoy studying, fantasizing, trying in practice to model the most humane and high-quality space in the given circumstances. Leave that ‘modeling of life and living space’ in the works that represent you. You live your own life outside of virtual modeling and use every moment to live now and here. Let your job be an ‘escape’ into the world of imagination, and a reality, significantly different from that imaginary world, live improvising in the present time and try to see that life from some more beautiful angle. Or just spot it in photos just like Majed Veysel does.

4. Follow Yours And The Desires Of Clients – Exchange Positive Energy

Perhaps the most beautiful part of this job is the possibility that, if you listen carefully to the requirements of clients – you try and succeed in upgrading exactly those desires and their wishes. Moreover, you can make another compromise between your creativity and the client’s wishes. When you succeed in that goal – you will feel great satisfaction. The pleasure you feel in the exchange of creative and positive energies while you’re trying to create a part of a slightly more harmonious reality – cannot be replaced by any other feeling. Together, you can invent a new value, shape, ambiance, and spirit of the place you’re working on.

Conclusion

Architecture is an almost endless field and is tied to many creative disciplines. Therefore, you can never fully be just an architect, but your nature simply draws you to other sides. Today, with the growing scale of projects, and their complexity growing, you must continuously become acquainted with new endless fields of art. The work of Majed Veysel is an obvious example of the connection that exists between photography and architecture. This artistic connection is much deeper than it originally seems and cannot be broken because one always complements the other.