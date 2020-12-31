8 Main Causes of Power Cuts and How to Fix Them

Running out of electricity in the 21st century sounds like a death sentence to many. Luckily, power outages don’t happen often, and when they do, they don’t take long to fix.

However, now when we’re in the middle of the pandemic and most of us work from home, getting frequent power cuts can be a nightmare. To prevent that from happening, learning about what causes these insufferable inconveniences is of the utmost importance.

So, here are the leading causes of power outages and the ways you can fix them.

1. You forgot to pay your bills

Now, this one is a bit obvious, but not impossible. Sometimes, you’ll forget you haven’t paid your bill, and your electricity provider will cut you off without any warning. Luckily, this one is relatively easy to fix. You need to pay your bill (and possibly a reactivation fee), and your provider will reactivate the service in no time whatsoever.

On the other hand, if you have some financial troubles that make paying your bills impossible, consult with the electricity provider as soon as you can. In most cases, they’ll have a special program for people in your situation.

2. Extreme weather

If there’s a mighty storm outside, you shouldn’t be surprised if the power suddenly goes off. The lighting can strike the electrical equipment, causing it to malfunction. Generally, there’s nothing much you can do to fix it besides notifying the electricity provider about the outage. They’ll have their engineers at the scene as soon as possible, so all you need to do is wait. Remember to check their website for updates, and don’t hesitate to ask for some estimates.

We suggest you prepare for these scenarios in advance. If your local weather forecast predicts a storm for tomorrow, remember to charge your electronics before it hits your area. Also, if you’re a remote worker, notify your superiors that you might encounter some issues that day.

3. A tripped fuse

If the blackout commenced after you’ve plugged an appliance, your problem probably lies in a tripped fuse. Fuse boxes have their inbuilt safety triggers that go off once they detect an anomaly. Luckily, you don’t have to call an electrician to fix this. Open your circuit box, switch the fuse on, and that’s all.

Of course, remember to check the plug for any damage. Once you know what caused the tripped fuses, you’ll be able to prevent this from happening again. If there’s an issue with your appliance, fix it or replace it, so you don’t reencounter this problem.

4. Construction work in the neighborhood

Are there any excavation diggings near your home? If so, that might be what caused your power outage. If you’re planning on digging a hole in your garden, for any reason whatsoever, remember to check for pipes and electricity cables underground.

If you suspect you accidentally cut an important cable during your gardening project, make sure to call a certified electrician such as those at Prominence Support.

Overall, any type of digging near your home can potentially disturb the electricity structures beneath the ground. If that ever happens, your best bet is calling a licensed professional to the rescue.

5. Your circuit breaker is malfunctioning

If you’re continually having power cuts and issues with tripped fuses at your home, then you might be dealing with a malfunctioning circuit breaker. It might be too old, or perhaps it endured some kind of external damage you’re not aware of. Whatever the case, you’ll need to get it checked by a professional electrician.

6. Overloaded power boards

If you’re plugging too many devices on your power board, it could cause an outage in your home. Make sure to unplug the devices that do not require power at that moment, and consider investing in higher-quality power boards for your home.

Of course, ensure it’s a problem with the power board itself before you purchase a new one. As we mentioned before, it might be due to the electronics you’re plugging into the board.

All in all, don’t forget to unplug the devices you’re not using at the time. You might prevent an outage, and you’ll save some money on electricity bills at the same time!

7. Animals

While it’s a rare occurrence, sometimes small animals such as squirrels and snakes can tamper with the outdoor electrical equipment and cause you a short circuit. Again, there’s nothing much you can do about it besides waiting for the professionals to arrive.

If you’re aware there’s electricity equipment near your home, try not to leave anything that could potentially attract small animals to your yard. If you notice an animal approaching a power line, make sure to get it away before it reaches the pole.

8. Remember to protect your appliances

When there’s a blackout at your home, and you’re waiting for professionals to come to your rescue, ensure you keep your electronic devices unplugged. Otherwise, you might have to deal with a lot of damage once your power is back and running. Of course, you should keep at least one light on to signal that your electricity is back.

After you get your power back, check your appliances for any signs of damage. Sudden loss of power can disturb the electrical current inside of your devices, which means they might end up malfunctioning after a blackout.

If you want to be certain your expensive devices are safe from the worst-case scenario, seek assistance from your local electrician. They’re the best source of advice you can find!

The bottom line

If there are frequent power outages where you live, you’re probably dealing with at least one of the causes we’ve talked about in this article. Nonetheless, if it seems like it’s none of the things we’ve mentioned, your best option is to call a professional service to help you find the root of the problem.

Whatever you do, make sure your appliances are turned off during the blackout and keep your electrician’s number on speed dial!