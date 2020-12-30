How to Progress Fast Through COD Cold War As a New Player?

Treyarch’s latest title COD Cold War released November 2020 and with it brought a whole new plethora of emblems, achievements and unlocks for players to obtain. In addition to the prestige leveling system for multiplayer, a separate zombies section was introduced with it’s own parallel progression system offering different type of unlocks for PvE grinders.

As the COD saga continues, the players are excited to see what’s offered in the new Cold War release. We have summped up the novelties and with this article, we will help you a much-needed head start.

Multiplayer and the Brickwall some new players are facing

This is a very serious issue not just in Cold War. Almost all multiplayer online shooter games are notoriously punishing against new players that recently discovered their favorite shooter game. Not only you are expected to unlock that nuclear medal and hit 30 kills without dying, but as if that isn’t difficult enough, there are always the 10 year veterans that played every previous COD installment ready to great you with a less than welcoming attitude.

As with any kill or be killed game out there, it is a brutal test of the skill environment that although enjoyable for the really skilled players, can bring one to tears if their aim is nothing short of perfect, or their teammates simply refuse to play cooperatively.

How to get the upper hand?

If you are a veteran to the COD franchise you know well how punishing bad aim or bad teammates can be in a match where everything depends in that split second moment when facing the opponent. If you are that guy that encounters random squatters every 2nd match, or simply lack the 0.1second response time of the top 0.1% of the leaderboard there are still ways to get the upper hand over your opponent.

It is all about the team comp!

Don’t leave it to Treyarch’s matchmaking algorithm to find you the most suitable team comp the game system believes is best for you. Instead opt for online communities and groups that specialize in building the best comps with dedicated teammates that are not there just to do their thing, but take winning the match seriously.

There are many Facebook, Reddit and LFG websites and services out there you can reach out to. Some specialize in simply winning matches, other narrow down their activities to specific rewards in the game such as Nuclear Medals, Camo Unlocks, and even Zombie Achievements.

How dedicated are they?

Most websites, communities and streamers have a built following and descent number of people that speak for themselves. Some of the really talented streamers offer free boosts for heir viewers, although the queue can be quite long and you might have to wait a bit to get in line. Facebook and other looking for group communities act as a gather place for players, once the party is formed you hop right in game.

There are even websites such as D3Hell.com that specialize in these services and offer plethora of options such as Cold War boosting for both new and experienced players that wanna get their rewards fast, minus the wait and the queues. 30 kills Nuclear medal, or Camo unlock will no longer be out of reach for you.

How can i trust my time will be well spent, what if i meet the same spray n’ pray teammates i already match up with?

Most of these service providers have a dedicated following either on their streaming platforms, Facebook/Reddit groups or some even opt for dedicated review providers such as trustpilot, reviews.io and so on. I guess best way to make your pick is simply google each group/service provider and do your own research. Many already worked on various forums and gaming platforms, but don’t forget to give a chance to the new guy as well. Usually those that lack experience, can exceed in other areas and are unburdened by the lack of passion and excitement helping new players can bring.

Let’s talk about the hardest rewards in the game

One of the most notoriously difficult task to complete in any COD game, Cold War included is the Nuclear and Nuked out killstreaks, people have been bashing their heads over and over again and spend countless hours only to find themselves trip on the 26th, 27th or even the 29th kill and fail to unlock the reward. It is all or nothing for people that try to pursue this activity and the rewards are only reaped by the best of the best. Infact, Treyarch recently revealed that only a very small percentage of the community actually unlocked these trophies, making it one of the hottest pursuits for new and veteran players.

If however you are not much into PvP and facing other players, you are welcomed to test your PvE skills in the popular zombies mode where you are faced against hordes of never ending zombie waves. In the 2020 release od Cold War players are faced with the so called “Rise of the Mamaback” achievement which is unlocked after clearing lvl 64 in the black ops arcade 3 and defeating the final – Mamaback boss. A notoriously difficult challenge even for the most experienced players in the game, less than 1% of the entire player base have actually unlocked this trophy, and countless more have spend days grinding and trying to understand the ins and outs of this activity.

Camos & Prestige Progression

Unlike the previous two pursuits, unlocking camos and progression through prestige level 1000 is not as difficult and challenging as the previous two activities. Your prestige will progress in parallels with the amount of hours put in, weather you win or lose games, albeit the cadence will change depending on your skill. Treyarch implemented unique rewards and character customizations on every subsequent 50 prestige levels, even after hitting the Prestige Master rank 200, and decided to increase the ceiling to prestige master 1000 for the most dedicated players.

Camos unlocks on the other hand require players to play with a specific weapon in order to unlock the unique customization for that weapon class – although only cosmetics (camos do not affect the quality or any other stats of the gun), players find this a worthy pursuit as they get to brag about their inventory while streaming, and showing off to friends.

Seasons and what is to come in 2021

The first season landed on December 2020, and with it brought a unique season 1 only obtainable rewards based on your prestige rank progressions.

Additionally, Treyarch promised to introduce additional time limited events, and even more cosmetics and season unique rewards for the subsequent seasons that we will get in 2021, new operators unlocks and guns introduced to the game.