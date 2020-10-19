10 Types of CBD Products to Improve Your Daily Life – 2020 Guide

For the longest time, there was a stigma against CBD because of its association with marijuana. Since acceptance and legalization for marijuana has increased over the last decade, people have become more aware of CBD and its benefits.

CBD is derived from the cannabis plant — it can be extracted from hemp or marijuana, so it can include some THC or none at all. Without THC, it has no psychoactive properties that make you feel high. Thus, there are no negative or harmful side effects, making it safe to use and purchase from retailers like Green Unicorn Farms.

CBD is completely legal as long as it has to THC. This has led to an explosion in popularity and new products to help people in their daily life. Here are the 10 best day-to-day CBD products you can try.

1. CBD for Sleep

One common issue people have is getting consistent and restful sleep. One of the confirmed benefits of CBD is helping people fall asleep and stay asleep, so you feel more rested when you wake up.

There are a variety of products with CBD that are made especially to help with sleep. You can find tinctures, oils, edibles like gummies, and even CBD infused tea. The heat and natural calming effect that tea has can make it a great pre-bedtime routine to start.

2. CBD for Acne

CBD has been shown to be a promising method of treating acne in some studies. The results can vary, because there are a variety of different causes for an acne breakout. CBD has been found to help acne caused by excessive oil or inflammation in the oil-producing glands in your skin.

You can get CBD products made to help with acne, such as creams, lotions and serums. They combine CBD with other ingredients to soothe your skin and improve its overall health. If you use certain acne products that have ingredients like manuka honey or hyaluronic acid, odds are you can find CBD-based acne products that include them as well.

3. CBD for Pain Relief

The most well-known benefit of CBD is its ability to reduce pain, including people with chronic disorders like arthritis and fibromyalgia. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system of your body, which regulates things like pain and your nervous system. Between that and its anti-inflammatory properties, it can be a very effective way to treat pain.

There are three more effective ways to take CBD to manage pain. The first is CBD oil or capsules, ingested orally. That is the method that lets CBD take effect the fastest. Edibles take longer to kick in, but the effects will last the longest. Lastly, you can smoke or vape CBD for a good combination of fast-acting and potent pain relief.

4. CBD for Stress and Anxiety

Unlike marijuana, which has been found to increase feelings of anxiety in some people, CBD has been found to be very calming and good for your mental health. It achieves this by affecting the serotonin signals so your mood improves and you feel less stressed. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a large role in people feeling anxious or depressed. For some people, CBD is enough to improve their mood to the point that they don’t need to take more potent medication that comes with harsher side effects.

5. CBD Hair Products

There are a few properties within CBD that make it a fantastic ingredient to use in hair products to get healthier and stronger hair. The first is because it is very rich in vitamin E and omega fatty acids.

These are all common ingredients in hair products that help nourish and strengthen your hair and follicles in your scalp. You can also get CBD hair products that contain more traditional ingredients to help your overall hair health.

6. CBD Skin Products

CBD is great for skin even outside of acne. Vitamin E and fatty acids are also good for skin health, and it is also a potent source of antioxidants. That makes it great for improving the shine and youthful appearance of your skin. It can also help with other skin conditions, including rashes and sensitive skin.

You can get CBD included in virtually any kind of skin product now, including creams, balms, lotions, moisturizers, and so on.

7. CBD Bath Products for Relaxation

Sometimes you just want to have a nice, relaxing bath after a long day. One new type of CBD product you can purchase is bath salts and bath bombs that have CBD infused within them.

They include all the other typical ingredients like epsom salts and various oils to help you steam and wash the tension from your body. Since CBD is good for your skin, you get a bit of that benefit as you soak in it.

8. CBD for Post Workout Soreness

Another newer application of CBD is to help with recovery after exercise. Its anti-inflammatory property is a good general aid to avoid or treat aches and pains. As we mentioned above, it also helps treat acute pain you might suffer from a workout injury.

One study involving mice who were given CBD found that it helps induce a “runner’s high” by interacting with the cannabinoid receptors in their brains. So if you want to take a pre- or post-workout CBD oil, or a smoothie made with CBD protein powder, you may find it becomes a big part of your routine.

9. CBD for Quitting Smoking

Trying to quit smoking is a common and difficult problem that a lot of people face. There have been some early findings in studies that showed people who take CBD seeing a reduction in how much they smoked.

In fact, there is some promise that CBD can be used to treat addiction to various types, especially to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms. So if you want to quit smoking for good, you can try taking CBD oil and see if your cravings and other withdrawal side effects diminish.

10. CBD for Pets

If you have any furry friends in your home, there are CBD treats and other types of products for them too. They offer many of the same benefits for animals that they do for humans. This can be a great help if you have an animal recovering from surgery, suffering from arthritis, or other issues of pain. It can also help them deal with anxiety from travel, separation, or loud noises like thunder or fireworks.

As you can see, there are many potential uses for CBD that can help you as you go about your day. Things like pain, stress, lack of sleep, and other issues discussed above are things that many deal with on a semi-constant basis. Do some research, see what products are out there with CBD that might be able to help you. There is a large variety by now for you to experiment with and see what works best for you.