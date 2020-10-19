DIY Wedding Tips – 10 Ways You Can Nail It

Is your wedding due in the next few months? Are you looking for inspiration? Of all the 2.4 million weddings, which happen in a year in the US, if you want your wedding to stand out from all and be more than clichéd, these are the things, which you can do!

1. Set up a Cool Website

I am sure you definitely want your wedding to be the most memorable one. So, have you ever thought about setting up a cool website? This can help in a lot of ways like getting the RSVPs organized, managing the logistics of the wedding, sorting the gifts, etc.

However, one of the primary reasons why you should design a website is because you can personalize the wedding so much, bring out every emotion with the loved ones, and it also helps you to connect with the people who have been invited.

Thus, a cool website is a must and you can check the templates online and develop it on your own, easily!

2. Create your Own Wedding Invitation Card

There may be a debate about this move, however, it is awesome if you get to design your own wedding invitation card as this will help you to personalize and customize your invitation just the way you like it. Also, imagine the amount of fun it will be when you and your fiancé design the invitation, yourselves!

You can simply go to the online wedding invitation card designing platform here and get started with the design. There are innumerable templates that you can customize and design. What’s the best part of these digital invites?

You can redirect them to the website for digital RSVP and this helps in saving money as well as efforts on logistics.

3. Create the Invitation Hampers on your Own

With the digital invite, you have already gotten a final count of people, who are turning up at your wedding. Now, what can you do for these people? You can easily ask them to register on the website with the mailing address while accepting the RSVP and you can also ship them the Invitation Acceptance hamper.

You are not only saving on the costs of extra hampers, but you can also invest that money to create hand-made premium hampers with your wedding entourage and make them feel more special.

4. Plan the Outstation Guest itinerary along with hotel accommodations

Who said you need a travel agent to plan things? It is the 21st century and things have become a lot easier and accessible. If you have a lot of outstation guests coming in, you can easily sit on one weekend and book all their flight tickets, and mail them the itinerary to their mail addresses. If some of them are not tech-savvy, you can post it to them, too.

Next comes Hotel accommodations, which you can easily book on your own through web-portals and you can do the same. You are not only saving a lot but you are also doing things on your own, which adds a personal touch to your family and friends.

5. Look for the Venue on Your Own

You can go online and search for wedding venues. This exercise will be a lot cheaper than hiring a full-wedding planner, who will have a lot of charges. You can save on those charges and use it somewhere else, as the wedding is a huge affair.

You will have to be on the lookout for a venue from the day you decided to propose to your fiancé! If you want the best venue, you will have to keep certain parameters in mind like the wedding day, the season, the peak hours, etc.

6. Book a good wedding caterer

Since you are doing most of the things on your own, you can find a good wedding caterer, too. Start by looking for references from your friends and peers and you can start with food and wine tasting. Once you finalize, you can easily taste the menus and let them take care of things!

7. Make sure you take care of the decorations on Your own

You can save a lot of money on the décor too. The best way of doing it will be to spearhead the entire decorations and keep it simple, with flowers and minimal art. You can also add pictures of key moments in your and your partner’s life across the reception hall.

8. Don’t Copy Blindly, instead create your own memories

Your wedding is your wedding, not the one that you saw on your Pinterest board. So make sure you don’t just blindly copy what you see but also add your own personality to it. You sure want to save money with all the DIY ideas on Pinterest, but you also want to make it your own.

So play the song you both always danced on, and make a special video for your partner that replays all your memories. Let your imagination explore and add your own unique touch to every part of your wedding.

9. Don’t be afraid to scrap if something didn’t go how you wanted it to

No matter how closely you plan your dream wedding, there will always be something that wouldn’t turn out how you hoped it to. It surely is heartbreaking but it is also a part of every event. So be prepared for it and don’t be afraid to scrap the idea. Make space for losses in your budget so that your wedding doesn’t have to suffer the brunt.

10. Make it fun

Often in the lieu of making your wedding perfect, people get so overwhelmed that they forget to have fun. Weddings are one of the lifetime events, you don’t want to miss on the enjoyment just because you were busy planning it. So, call your buddies, pour yourselves some drinks, put some music and have fun.

Thus, these are some of the craziest and innovative ways, in which you can make your wedding the most memorable one.