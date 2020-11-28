This Christmas, Avoid These 10 Dangerous Toys – 2020 Guide

Christmas is a time for family, food, friends, fun, and festivities. People get together to celebrate their love for each other and often express that love in the form of gifts. Unfortunately, many people will be unable to meet with their loved ones this holiday season due to the worldwide health crisis. Many people will probably try to make up for this somewhat by trying extra hard to send the perfect gifts.

Hopefully, as a result, people will do more research than they might in other years. Every year thousands of children are injured by dangerous toys. With more in-depth research into the toys that we purchase this holiday season, there may be fewer problems with children getting injured by their gifts that are meant to bring them joy. Make sure to thoroughly research that gift you are sending to a niece, nephew, or grandchild.

Other years you will probably get a chance to more closely inspect the gift you buy. Either while picking it out in the store or after it arrives at your home from an online retailer, before you wrap it. This year, however, you may be paying for gift wrapping from the online retailer and having the present shipped directly to the home of the gift recipient. With no chance to observe potential hazards close up, thorough research is imperative.

Toys to Avoid

Every year there are toys that are rushed to market without proper testing. This is especially true when manufacturers are trying to get their products out in time for the holiday season. While not all of the toys mentioned on this list are likely to receive a recall, they all still pose a risk to your children and are best avoided.

There are many different kinds of dangers that toys can pose. Many small toys are choking hazards, especially for younger children who are more likely to put the toys into their mouths. Other toys often involve projectiles that pose a particular risk to the eyes and face. Shockingly, there are still many toys being made every year with dangerous chemicals that can pose a serious hazard if ingested.

These are only a few of the different kinds of dangers posed by many of the toys lining the shelves in your local toy department.

According to World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) and their yearly “10 Worst Toys” list, the top 10 toys to avoid during this holiday season are:

1. Calico Critters Nursery Friends – due to potential choking hazards;

2. Missile Launcher – due to dangers of facial and specifically eye-related injuries;

3. Marvel Avengers Vibranium Power FX Claw – due to the potential for facial injuries;

4. Gloria Owl – due to dangers of ingestion or aspiration related injuries;

5. WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists – due to potential for blunt force and impact injuries;

6. Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime – due to potential chemical ingestion;

7. The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO – due to the potential for propeller-related injuries;

8. Boom City Racers Starter Pack – due to the possibility of eye and face injuries;

9. My Sweet Love Lots To Love Babies Minis – due to choking hazards;

10. Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber – due to the dangers of blunt force and eye damage.

There are plenty of great toys out there that don’t pose a significant risk to the children playing with them. Be selective when choosing what toys you plan to buy for the young ones in your life, and they should be able to enjoy a happy holiday season and a safe new year.

Every year W.A.T.C.H. works to bring awareness to parents about the potential dangers of the toys with which their children may be playing.

Despite extensive knowledge about the ways in which different kinds of toys pose potential hazards to children, year after year, the toy industry puts out products with the same dangers. The system in place for protecting children from the dangers of their toys is clearly broken, and the only way to fix it is by spreading awareness about the problem.

What Should You Do When Your Child Is Injured by a Toy?

The toys on this list aren’t the only dangerous items out there. Even when trying your best to avoid hazardous toys, you may discover that one of the presents you bought for your child has dangerous elements. Unfortunately, you may discover this after your child has already been injured. When your child is injured due to a defect in one of their toys, you may want to file a lawsuit to pay for your child’s medical bills.

If the harm caused to your child is severe, and they have lasting damage, you may be seeking damages beyond the cost of your child’s medical bills for pain and suffering. Any unnecessary damage done by your child’s toy can be frustrating, but a serious injury can be life-altering. Children who suffer significant harm from their toys can face not only physical harm but emotional distress as well.

There are three main types of product defects. A design defect is a problem with the basic concept of the product. A manufacturing defect involves an item with a proper design. However, due to an error in the manufacturing process, the product is transformed into a dangerous item. A marketing defect occurs when a product is exactly what it is supposed to be but lacks reasonable warnings about the potential hazards it poses.

When bringing a product liability lawsuit against the creator of a toy that has injured your child, you should hire a qualified personal injury lawyer to handle your case and ensure you get the best possible settlement. An experienced attorney will know which type of defect to argue the product possesses. Lawyers at baderscott.com have a proven track record of winning substantial settlements for their clients.

Hopefully, the need for an attorney will be avoided this holiday season. Use care when purchasing toys for the young ones in your life and enjoy a safe holiday season.