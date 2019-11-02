602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Did famous and rich people need to play the lottery? What do you think? Do they have hopes and dreams about winning even more money? Or they are just not interested in the lottery and playing that kind of game? And, what about you? Are you in love with the lottery? If your answer is yes, and if you what to find out the results of lottery draws from previous rounds check pengeluaransgpdwlive.com.

If you ever wondered who are celebrities who are in love with the lottery just continue reading this article and find out.

Madonna, one of the most popular female singers ever play the lottery while she was visiting Italy during her MDNA world tour in 2012. She bought 100 SuperENalotto and 14 SiVinceTutto tickets and she won. The prize of €120,000 Madonna but she did not go home with the prize, all the money she gave to a charity building schools in Malawi.

George Clooney was also one of the celebrities who got 1,000 SuperEnalotto tickets on the lake Como when the jackpot was more than a €130 million in the Italian lottery. The famous actor had a plan if he won a prize to give the money to relief efforts in Haiti in January 2010, because this country suffered a terrible earthquake.

Elizabeth Hurley, a beautiful actress, who is a close friend with George Clooney, also bought 500 SuperEnalotto lottery tickets in 2010, and she explained that she would donate all the prizes to charities in Haiti because she wants to support the victims of the earthquake. She did not win, but she raises money with telethon promotion.

Paris Hilton was also one of the many celebrities who bought 1,500 SuperEnalotto tickets in 2008, but she said that she would only donate 10% of the prize to charity.

Hugh Jackman bought £250 worth of lottery tickets in 2012 when he was filming ”Les Misérables” for himself and his entire crew. He did the same gesture when he was filming the film ”Real Steel” when he also purchased $500 worth of tickets for the film’s crew. ”I thought that on a Friday afternoon I’ll whip by and buy lottery tickets for everyone and hand them out,” Jackman explained.

Woody Allen said that he bought $100 worth of lottery tickets and that if he won the prize that would not change his life. ”I’ve talked this over with my wife. We would still go on living in the same house, I would go on working, I do not want a boat, I do not want a plane,” he explained. ”You’d have a better chance of shuffling a deck of cards and naming them all in a row, he added in the interview in 2016.

It is the excitement of playing the game is what attracts the celebrities who play the lottery not the money, and every time they give the money to some of the charity organizations all over the world.