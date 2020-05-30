8 Female Celebrities Who Had a Tummy Tuck Surgery

Tummy tuck surgery or abdominoplasty is prevalent amongst females, especially after delivery. Many have dreamed of having a perfect, flat stomach after giving birth, and these women, in most cases, do undergo this small procedure to bring back the confidence that they have lost but ad before pregnancy. This procedure can be done after weight loss when the skin is loose and seems like it is too big. In most cases, females are the ones that get this surgery, but there are cases where males have undergone the procedure to maintain the perfect looks.

1. Patricia Heaton

This famous TV star has had this surgery, like many, after having children. Many women know that the skin stays loose after childbirth, especially after the Caesarian section since the muscles and skin are being cut and have disturbance in the fibers, so it is tough to get them back to the place. Hence, after this procedure, it is almost impossible to get it all into the previous state, especially if few caesarian sections are being done. This celeb has openly talked about having this surgery to improve her looks and get back to the state of her body that was before pregnancy.

2. Angelina Jolie

This famous actress has never stated to use this kind of surgery to improve her physique. There are rumors that she did do tummy tuck due to the flawless looks and her abdomen looking like she has never had twins. As said before, childbirth leads to skin and muscles stretching, and if C-section is done, it is almost impossible to get it all back as it was before. One child in the uterus may cause dramatic changes in the abdomen’s appearance, let alone two babies, so many are assuming that Angelina has done some abdominoplasty and tucked all that should be tucked.

3. Kim Zolciak

The famous actress that gained her fame in the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta was very honest and has talked openly about the procedure she has done. Once she has given birth to her kids, she has undergone the procedure to restore her pre-pregnancy looks. Even though she has tried to make it happen without any procedures, it was impossible, and she has leaned into it and got the surgery. The results are stunning.

4. Kerry Katona

Kerry is someone who has got four kids, and after having so many, it is more than expected that the body has been distorted and affected by the pregnancies. She was very opened about the things she has done, and she did have a mini-abdominoplasty. Since she was still not satisfied, she did liposuction as well. Many liposuctions need to be followed by an abdominoplasty since after removing excess fats underneath the skin, skin loses tonus and looks like it is hanging. This is very easy to be fixed, and a small procedure can bring back the previous look and glory of the body.

5. Sharon Osbourne

This very famous woman was very opened about all topics that are considered taboo, and this is why she was opened about her medical conditions and cancer. In addition to this, she was loud about the procedures she has undergone since it was obvious she had some. After bariatric surgery, that was a move to help her lose weight, as many who change in this way and shed a lot of pounds are left with skin that looks like it is few bigger than it should be. This leads to excess skin, and this can only be removed by going under the knife. The famous abdominoplasty has been a procedure of choice for Sharon and led to excellent results.

6. Kate Gosselin

She has gained the glory in the TV show John and Kate plus 8. After giving birth to sextuplets, it is evident that the abdomen’s skin has stretched beyond all the levels, and it would be impossible to have it in the previous state without any medical help. When we see Kate, we can see that she looks flawless in the bathing suit like she did not have six babies in the stomach.

7. Nadya Suleman

Another mom that gained her fame from having a lot of babies at once is Nadya, one of the moms that had eight babies in the stomach. This mom of octuplets has carried all of them in the stomach, and the skin stretch was so severe that after giving birth, it was impossible to get it all back into the state that it was remotely close as it was before. It is speculated that Nadya has gotten tummy tuck to improve her appearance.

8. Anna Nicole Smith

She was very opened about all the procedures she has done, and people were not surprised that she had undergone this procedure amongst others that she has done. People were not surprised since Anna was seeking perfection, and most celebs do find it easier to undergo plastic surgery to improve their physical appearance. As stated, liposuction in the abdominal area can lead to skin sagging, and this may be fixed only by a surgical procedure called abdominoplasty.

Conclusion

The tummy tuck is a very popular procedure amongst all ages and genders. Some famous people, like Courtney Love, have done this procedure since the skin on her abdomen has lost elasticity due to aging. As you can see, the procedure is not necessarily done after childbirth and after liposuction and weight loss, but also when women get into certain age when the skin elasticity cannot be achieved and some additional help in the maintenance of the proper and perfect looks. Many women have done this, and this is a fairly simple procedure, it can be a mini tummy tuck or have a bigger surface to be moved, depending on the severity of the stretch.