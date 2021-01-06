Challenges That Only Women Tend to Face in the Gym

For some women, the gym can feel like a hostile environment and one that creates challenges that we’d rather just not face. In this blog, we’re exploring some hurdles that only women tend to experience, while delivering an insight into how you might overcome them and get yourself back to the gym!

Motivation

Motivation, or a lack of, is a challenge that women can face before even entering the gym. This rings particularly true for women with children, as the demands of motherhood can leave you so mentally and emotionally drained that exercise is the last thing on your to-do list.

Making a plan for what you’d like to achieve could create the motivation you’re missing. You should decide what you want to focus on, whether that be strength and endurance, toning or maybe weight loss, and find exercises that you’re comfortable doing. We all know how useful it is to have a plan in any aspect of life, and it’s no different for the gym.

As a woman in the gym, we can often feel like the minority and become anxious that others might stare or watch what we are doing. If we’re being honest, people are always going to stare, but only for a second before going back to being busy with their own routine!

We’ve got to try and focus on ourselves rather than our surroundings; by concentrating solely on us and our own workout, we’ll soon enough forget about those around us. Listening to music can be a great way to create our own little workout bubble, or maybe we can take a friend with for support? It’s natural to feel self-conscious, but we can’t let it stop us from achieving what we want.

Unhealthy dieting

We all know that keeping fit and healthy doesn’t stop with the gym… we’ve also got to watch what we eat! However, in the world of female fitness where there is an emphasis on getting smaller and losing weight, there are a number of crazy diets that are unsustainable and actually pretty unhealthy.

Going on a juice cleanse, cutting out an entire food group, taking supplements or even skipping meals isn’t healthy eating, and can actually have an adverse effect on our wellbeing. Rather, focus on the combination of a well-balanced diet with regular exercise and we’ll achieve much better results.

Uncomfortable clothing

If you do a quick google search for women’s gym clothes, the majority of items that come up are tight, restrictive leggings and sports bras. While this might be the fashion staple of gym clothes right now, such a style is not for everybody. A lot of women are self-conscious about their bodies, and so wearing clothing that highlights every lump and bump isn’t the favourable option.

Rather, brands like Gym King produce tracksuits for women with a more casual (yet still flattering!) sportswear feel. If you’re comfortable with what you’re wearing, you’ll focus more on your workout rather than how you look, and ultimately the gym will become a much more positive environment. It’s time to finally start your journey towards a happier, healthier you!

