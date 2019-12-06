Chloe Madeley Looking Hot Relaxing by the Pool

James Haskell left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here and his wife, Chloe Madeley, decided to see her husband in Australia.

Adele Roberts first left the jungle, while Jacqueline Jossa is still in the I’m A Celebrity camp. Madeley was relaxing by the pool with her husband and Adele Roberts, as well as Jacqueline Jossa’s husband, Dan Osbourne.

To everyone’s joy, Madeley showed up in a sporty bikini. Black with blue and orange trimmed upper part, she paired up with some shorts, and we couldn’t help but admire the way she looks.

She makes it seem like it is effortless to look as fantastic and hot as she looks. Dan Osbourne was also sowing some tan, and his tattooed body was looking incredible. They were enjoying the sunny day by the pool, having a laugh, drinking, and getting some tan.

Nichola Willis, Andy Whyment’s spouse, was also present, and she was showing her incredible body in a leopard bikini.

On the other side, there was Adele, who was wearing a black vest and red shorts. She wasn’t as interested in taking her clothes off, and she seemed fine with it, talking with her friends and eating some chips.

Mia and Ella, Osbourne’s children, were also a part of this mix and were also enjoying the fun times by the pool.

The finale of the show is on Sunday, and it will air on ITV. The whole gang is currently in the Versace Hotel in Australia. James Haskell wasn’t present with the gang. He stated when he left the jungle that he missed his wife terribly, and that he even let a tear down his face when he saw her.

He shared on The Morning after he left, “I can’t believe it, especially as my wife says I am emotionally dead. You know what, I got quite emotional. Jacqueline started crying, Ian had tears in his eyes, and I thought “there’s no way I’m going to well up here,” and I did. I discovered a deep, dark set of emotions.”