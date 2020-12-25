How to Choose the First Stunt Scooter for Yourself? Beginner’s Guide

If you have never heard about the term stunt scooter or have only come across it now then you first need to make sure that you are familiar with the term. Well, it is a type of scooter that is designed specifically for the people who want to perform jumps, tricks, and various stunts, you might have seen people do it on the skate park, they have the same stunt scooters to do so instead of using a normal one. What differentiates a stunt scooter from a normal one is the fact that it can’t help you perform tricks or any kind of stunts whatsoever. If you are looking for some of the most exquisite options in terms of stunt scooters then go visit hiboy.com right now.

The normal scooters are those which are being used extensively by people who have to get to work or from one place to another, it lacks the very feature of performing stunts and that is why it is a normal scooter.

Feature differentiation of normal vs. stunt scooters

Those who use or prefer the stunt scooters over the normal ones have mainly one idea in mind and that is the freestyle ready design and exceptional durability that the stunt scooter provides them with. The overall difference between a normal scooter and a stunt scooter is that the stunt scooters are heavily reinforced and this is what makes them so heavier than the traditional units. Not only this but these stunt scooters also lack foldability support and adjustable handlebar height. That is why the standard scooters have both of these features and are the preferable choice for normal or working people. But if you want to perform jumps and other likely stunts then you have to get yourself a nice stunt scooter and why, that part is already explained.

The stunt scooters come with a one-piece handlebar which means that you can’t adjust it at all, the overall weight is a little nuisance but this is something that you have to bear if you need the extended support added to these stunt scooters for performing different stunts. The stunt scooters have become more technologically active over the years and more prominent changes are being added that can make the overall approach of perfuming stunts and jumps in a much convenient way. A freestyle scooter can range in weight from 3.5 or all the way to 4.5kg. But if you want then there are even lighter options or models present online that might suit your dedicated requirements.

Factors that might affect your decision while buying stunt scooters

There are a bunch of factors to consider here when it comes to buying a brand new stunt scooter for you. Sure, you might be doing a little research on your own but it is possible that you might have more than a few factors to consider, this could complicate your decision. What you need to do is to streamline your requirements and factors that should affect your decision and make the list short, this is what it is going to bring you with the best possible results. Anyway, the following are some of the factors that you need to consider when buying a stunt scooter, to begin with;

1. Money

Sure, this is going to be the first factor that you need to consider and rule out of the equation for you. There are a lot of variations available on the market based on the buyer’s budget, you don’t want to break your bank and that is why if you are new here and want to try things out first then it is recommended that you go with the below-average or average model of a stunt scooter. Sure, the more money you are willing to spend the merrier the features are going to get for you, but if you are trying things out for the very first time then refrain from buying a range-topping model for you.

2. Quality of the build

But if you are a more experienced rider and are having consistent training then it is only fair if you go with a higher-end model. For what it is worth, this specific model is susceptible to last much more than the average version of the scooter. The potential buyers on the other hand are advised to keep an eye out for impressive deals that continue to surface all around the internet. These might include compression kits, metal core wheels, and fluted parts. At the end of the day, you should lookout for a well-suited version of the stunt scooter that could hold out in the skate parks.

3. The handlebar of the scooter

This is another point of focus that should be important to you while deciding to buy a stunt scooter for you. You need to keep in mind what has been described earlier that the stunt scooters have a fixed one-piece handlebar. This is something that you can’t do anything about but you need to ensure that you choose a scooter that has an appropriate height. It is advised that you should go for a handlebar that is as close to the mid-torso height as possible. There is also nothing wrong if the height of the handle is at the waist-height but if you could go for the earlier advice then you will get more flexibility and directional input, it will surely help you to improve your game.

4. Weight capacity of the rider

This is another promising factor that might affect your decision regarding the buying of a suitable stunt scooter for you. Most of the freestyle or stunt scooters can easily bear anywhere from 50-100kg but that can become a problem if the weight begins to increase over the bearing capacity of the stunt scooter. Although these stunt scooters are made from aluminum mainly there are a lot of elements and support systems that can add to the overall weight of the stunt scooter.

These were some of the factors that you need to bring into consideration before making the final decision about buying a dedicated stunt scooter. You can also choose to consult with a few professionals who are really into riding these stunt scooters, just so you have complete information before you can make a decision.