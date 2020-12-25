Watch and Share Videos Easily on YouTube – 2021 Guide

Everyone knows YouTube, that website where you can watch and publish videos. Where you can find inspiration, make yourself a bit wiser, substantiate important decisions with decisive information or simply enjoy yourself for hours. But did you know it doesn’t end there? And that you can do a lot more with YouTube?

For example, are you already familiar with the YouTube Games or YouTube Creator components? Did you know about YouTube Kids? Do you ever watch an entire sports match Live via YouTube? Or have you ever considered a YouTube Premium or Music account?

What is YouTube? – Watch and share videos

Let’s start at the beginning: YouTube is a Google website where users can publish and watch videos (free of charge). YouTube was founded in 2005 and is now the second-largest website in the world 15 years later with almost 2 billion monthly users worldwide. In the Netherlands, YouTube has more than 9.1 million users, 2.8 million of whom visit the platform every day. A number that has shown an upward trend for years. The basis of YouTube is sharing and watching videos.

Because sharing videos is an important aspect of YouTube, you will find a ‘share’ button with every video from which you can easily embed (embed) a video, post it on social media channels such as Facebook and LinkedIn, via email, Messages or WhatsApp or via a ‘simple’ short link that you can send to anyone. You can also add videos to a playlist or save them for later viewing.

Now there is an alternative to the official YouTube application that has the same benefits and where you can find every video you are looking for. We’re talking about Youtube Vanced, an app that offers the same Google service but has a number of features that make it unique. For more info click here.

The original idea for this platform arose as a project within the Xposed module for YouTube video playback. Because of all the problems involved, this new application has been designed and improved with all the features of this module.

One of the main advantages of YouTube Vanced Apk is the ability to play music with the screen off of the device on which we are using it. This solves one of the problems that normal users of the world’s most popular video platform have asked about: battery drain.

Many Android users already knew it and have already tried the wonders of its use. For others, it was a find and has quickly become one of their favorite apps. The number of users is already in the millions, it is a completely reliable application that has the same appearance as the original, so it is very easy to use. Free download Youtube and find it for Android and iOS.

With it, you can play, download or watch videos on a floating screen, and most importantly, watch videos without ads with multiple options. It has a number of exclusive settings that allow you to achieve unique results that only this app offers, such as: B. the ability to select PiP playback, frame by frame, or video playback while using another app. In this section you can set the quality of the videos so that they fail automatically when using cellular networks and thus reduce data consumption. You can also change the playback speed and even block the annoying ads that pop up every time you want to watch a video.

Using the YouTube application is completely safe. It offers the same functions as on the official YouTube page and the configuration options are identical. All these properties make it a very valid application that can be considered as a real alternative.

The YouTube app on the smartphone or tablet is not only used to watch videos. More and more users are also using the app to play music and thus as a free alternative to streaming services. However, users have to accept some restrictions. Besides the annoying advertisements, the biggest problem is that videos can only be played in the foreground. As soon as the screen is turned off or the YouTube app is in the background, playback will stop immediately.

A much better option is a modded YouTube app, of which umpteen different versions exist. In my opinion, the best variant is “YouTube”, which arose from the iYTBP project (injected YouTube Background Playback) and is available from Developers Pro in the forum. There is now even a non-root version with the same features as the root version. The app can be installed alongside the official app, blocks advertisements enable playback when the screen is switched off and also offers other features.

Other Benefits Of using YouTube Mods

Play YouTube videos in the background

real dark mode for OLED displays

many customization options

YouTube is now distributed via the Manager, with free download. Via YouTube Manager, you can install the required program components with one click each and easily switch between different languages ​​and design versions.

Anyone who likes to listen to music knows the problem. Artists upload a song exclusively to YouTube and you are tied to the platform. However, YouTube cannot be loaded in the background, which means that further use of the smartphone is blocked. “Youtube Apk” provides a remedy for this. The software not only lets you load YouTube in the practical picture in picture mode (PiP for short), but also has a playback function. So you can let your music play in the background and continue using your smartphone.

Function extension for video platform

In addition to the background playback function and the PiP mode, “YouTube alternatives” has many other features. You can override general settings and automatically watch each video at a modified speed or improve the resolution. You can also let YouTube flash in new designs, such as the black, dark and white theme.

The app also has an ad blocker that hides all advertisements for you. According to the manufacturer, you can also issue this. Platforms like CHIP can finance their content by advertising in front of videos. We would therefore like you not to use the ad blocker.