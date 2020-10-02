Electrospinning in Brain Cancer Treatment

Until recently, chemotherapy is the commonest treatment for every kind of cancer. The same could be said about brain cancer. We all know that this is a treatment that has a lot of side-effects, so, it’s not a surprise that many people are reluctant to undergo it. Since we are talking about a treatment that affects the whole body, it manages to have an effect on every kind of brain. Since there was no real alternative for it, it was the only one for a really long time.

However, due to technological advancement in this field, experts have been able to develop a new kind of treatment that can help people avoid chemotherapy. According to them, chemo will be the thing of the past pretty soon. Furthermore, we can see that there are some other medications that have been developed that can help in this regard. Since we are living in a time where advancement in medical care is an absolute must, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can see that the researches managed to do something about brain cancer treatment.

If you are interested in taking a look at some of these, check here. Anyway, we would like to discuss electrospinning as a method of curing brain cancer. This is a method that represents a combination of two or more different materials that are used as one fiber. This represents a perfect opportunity for the doctors to reap all the benefits from all of these materials, and take a look at both of them particularly. These materials will offer the possibility for the patient to receive an effect similar to pain medications.

So, ultimately it relieves all the potential pain caused by the procedure. At the same time, according to the experts, these materials provide them with a chance to choose the accurate rate of medications that will be released to the organism. Furthermore, this procedure can be used both for short- and long-term medication. Therefore, you can see how much benefits this new method offers.

What is this Method?

When talking about the Coaxial Electrospinning method, it should be said that it consists of two different products. The first one is a base material laid, and the other one is a sheath that surrounds the first one. Also, these products can be manipulated by doctors. By manipulating these they can aim for a particular effect on the state of the organism. This is done by choosing the base materials, and the thickness of the second product. Both of these medications are released really quickly and don’t require too much time in order to take an effect.

According to experts, this method can provide enough dosage for a really long time. It is estimated that it could last for up to 150 days if done properly. All of these facts can give everyone an idea about how the procedure works and how beneficial it can become if done properly. This was all done in order to avoid the side-effects of chemotherapy. It can be said that the product represents a continuance of the previous method that was used for brain cancer patients, called wafer treatment.

How Different It Is from Chemotherapy?

When undergoing chemo, we can see that the chemo goes into the bloodstream of the patient. So, since veins are connecting all of the organs in the human body, it’s inevitable that it reaches all of them, brain included. In the case of brain cancer, this is a highly dangerous procedure that can have multiple negative side-effects on a human’s health.

Therefore, it was of the highest importance for doctors to develop another method that can be much safer for patients. As you can see electrospinning is a much different approach and is focused on only one part of the body, instead of being focused on the whole body. This is the main difference, besides having fewer side-effects than chemo.

What do the Tests Say?

According to the research papers available online, we can see that the testing of this method was pretty uncertain at the moment. It should be said that in order to check all the particularities of the method, it was crucial for it to be tested on humans. Therefore, it was a priority to find brain cancer patients who were willing to be a part of the experiment, before the procedure was marked as legit. But before that, this procedure was tried on rats in laboratories.

We can see that these fibers can be helpful when inserted as a couple of short dosages before they can be released full scale. When we mentioned the tests performed on the rats, it should be said that those who weren’t given this treatment lived for around 12 days. However, those who were treated lived for up to 150 days. It’s needless to say that this amount wasn’t enough for them, but there were some signs of benefits that can be seen after these tests on rats.

The Quantity of Medicine

After all the particularities that we’ve discovered about the new treatment for brain cancer, it should be said that this is a perfect opportunity to have more quantity and capability to cure more people than with chemo. The reason is that not all of the patients will need the exact amount of medicine, due to their condition.

Instead, we can see that using smaller amounts of this medicine, can provide the opportunity for doctors to use the amount that wasn’t used, on another patient. This was proven during the tests performed on rats, about who we’re talking about earlier. Therefore, it should be said that the proper treatment for brain cancer is nearly completed.

In Conclusion

After so many years, humanity finally has a chance to fight off one of the most dangerous conditions ever, brain cancer. Chemotherapy was simply too dangerous and the side-effects were too big. Thankfully, we can see that a huge step was made towards finding a new cure for this dangerous disease. We can hope that this procedure will be developed even further in the future.