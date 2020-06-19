Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer – Is it the best?

Desktop vaporizers are less portable versions of the standard vaporizers we know and use every single day. Even so, products such as the Arizer Extreme Q will be a great addition for anyone willing to grab a vaporizer that’s quite functional and reasonably priced.

But how does the Arizer Extreme Q compare to other units on the market? Is this product more than enough to satisfy all of your herbal needs? In this article, we are going to be taking a look at the Arizer Extreme Q and giving you a full review and how it compares in the mother market.

Without further ado, let’s start.

1. Ease of use

The great thing about this product is that it is highly versatile in how you use it. The ease-of-use is a feature that is similarly praised with Arizer products, and the Extreme Q definitely falls under that category.

There are two primary ways to use this product. One is with the whip and the other one is with the balloon. Regardless of which way you use it, all you have to do is load up the cyclone bowls with the cannabis of your choosing. The optimal amount of cannabis you should place in the cyclone bowl is 0.3 g.

Next up, all you have to do is attach either the whip or the balloon and start the device. Once the balloon or the whip is full, there is no way for the vapor to escape.

The ease-of-use is a highly praised feature on the Arizer Extreme Q, and what makes it highly user-friendly.

2. Digital screen

The Arizer Extreme Q is a product that comes with a digital screen that displays the temperature. Sadly, you cannot control through the screen, and for that, you have to use the buttons on each side.

Regardless, the digital screen allows for greater flexibility when setting up the optimal temperature. When setting up, you can go anything from 50°C to 260°C (122°F to 500°F).

The temperature settings allow for greater flexibility when determining the optimal temperature of vaporizing. You might have to play around at first to determine what works best for you, but they recommend a setting of 200°C is more than enough for all of your vapor production.

3. Quality vapor

This product does indeed produce high-quality vapor, but it’s far from being the best. There are many products that come with a slightly higher price tag that produces higher quality vapor. But the vapor that the Arizer Extreme Q produces is certainly out there with the best.

Since this vaporizer doesn’t come with a glass pathway, the balloon or whip is why we cannot label it as the best one since this directly impacts the quality of vapor.

With all that said, it performs remarkably well given the pathway it uses.

This product produces quality vapor that comes with excellent flavor and even better aroma.

4. Manufacturing

Arizer is a well-known brand in the cannabis community. Arizer has years of experience in producing and manufacturing quality vaporizers that meet the standards of potheads. And the Extreme Q is a product that certainly meets all the manufacturing standards that Arizer pride themselves on.

The Arizer Extreme Q is definitely a reliable product that comes with an impressive lifespan. While the Extreme Q isn’t as impressive-looking as other devices from previous lines, it is still a great addition for anyone.

The Extreme Q looks more like something coming out of a Star Trek film than a desktop vaporizer. Partly for this has to do with its cylindrical shape.

This is certainly one thing that users don’t like about this product, but it certainly makes up for it in functionality. When purchasing this product you will receive a box consisting of all the parts needed to construct.

It also comes with a manual that instructs you on how to assemble it, making the process very easy and super fun. Inside the box, you will receive the cylindrical bowl, the cup which you place your cannabis, the balloon, two whip mouthpieces, a stirring tool, a spare screen in case the first one breaks or something happens, the manual itself, and a cannabis sample that you can use to try the product for the first time with.

5. Functionality

If we compare the looks to its functionality, then we can safely say it’s an uneven battle. It might look like a weird device from a sci-fi universe, but it makes up for it in the functionality department.

Simply said, the Arizer Extreme Q is an excellent vaporizer for your own personal use and for parties. It has the capacity to keep a large crowd satisfied and it does it excellently. This device is so good that you can frequently swap between the whip and the balloon depending on your guest’s choice of preference.

We mentioned that this is a desktop vaporizer and that lacks portability and this is something that users report to be his biggest drawback. The vaping community prefers smaller more portable vapes as opposed to desktop vaporizers.

But if your intentions were to satisfy a larger crowd, then the Arizer Extreme Q is definitely a sound option to have.

6. Experience

Even if this product is a few years old, it still performs generally well against newer products. The overall experience you get from using the Arizer Extreme Q is quite solid.

If you happen to purchase one of the newer versions of the Arizer Extreme Q, then you might be surprised at the healthy tweaks and changes to the glassware.

We said that this product performs quite well for its price range. This is quite possibly the best thing about the Arizer Extreme Q compared to other vaporizers that cost a lot more.

But the best experience you get from this product is when using it to entertain larger audiences. It works well when one person uses it, but it’s meant to be used in group sessions.