6 Tips for Choosing a Home Remodeling Contractor in 2020

Strange as it may be, when we decide to remodel the house, the contractors give us the most headaches. While it would be logical to have trouble choosing a design, then choosing the right tiles, wallpaper, furniture, colors and everything else, we will do it all much easier. Anyone who has ever been through this process knows that the real problems start when it comes to choosing contractors. Most of them have a bad reputation for being unreliable, they procrastinate with finishing work in order to charge as much as possible and the like. However, the situation in that field has improved in the last couple of years, primarily due to great competition. But also because of the reviews online which are available to everyone and no one wants a bad reputation which can ruin their company. So to avoid any mistake when choosing a contractor, read our tips.

1. Know exactly what you are looking for

You need to know exactly what you are looking for in order to make the right choice. Only when you know exactly how the whole project will look like and everything you want, go on a search. Because not everyone offers the same and not everyone can provide you with all the services. So you will have to either find a few of them or have them choose a subcontractor. It’s also something you need to pay attention to. You must not allow yourself to know anything about subcontractors as this can bring you problems. For example, you may have heard all the best about the contractors and read the rave reviews, but the subcontractors are not as close that good. Pay attention to that, so that in the end you will end up satisfied.

2. Agree on the price in advance

If the contractor is trying to avoid setting up a price in advance, it should be a red flag for you. When you agree on all the work that needs to be done for you, he should make a calculation of all costs in front of you and you immediately know what the price will be at the end. Only in this way will you avoid hidden costs. If he tells you not to worry and that you will agree later or at the end of the works, he almost certainly plans to significantly increase the price compared to what is realistic. If you set the price immediately, then he will try to finish as soon as possible and do as you agreed because it will not be profitable to them otherwise. Whoever is trying to hide something is not the right choice for you.

3. Ask close people for a recommendation

Speak with friends and family and ask if they have someone to recommend to you. Maybe they were the ones who recently did the home remodeling, and they were very pleased with someone’s services. Or they personally know someone who can do it for you, which is always a plus because they are less likely to try to trick you. This way you will also avoid some with a bad reputation, as your friends may not have anyone to recommend to you, but they will have advice on who to avoid. And that is equally important. That way, you will definitely narrow down your choice and be able to continue the search without those with a bad reputation.

4. Search for online reviews

Now that you have consulted family and friends, it is time to read all the reviews you can find on the Internet. You will almost always find at least one negative review, but it is important that most reviews are positive. It is best if there are photos along with the reviews, it is a sign of credibility, and credibility can be a problem with online reviews. Also, when you go to a contractor’s website, it is essential to have a section with testimonials, as that means they have a lot of satisfied clients. It is especially positive if the testimonials are in the form of a video, as you can see on cobexcg.com, because it means that the clients were so satisfied that they agreed to record the video.

5. Ask for a license and insurance

Anyone today can create a website and Instagram profile and advertise themselves as someone who can do everything you need for home remodeling. But that, of course, is not the case. They must be licensed and experienced contractors, as disaster could otherwise occur. Certain mistakes in home remodeling can do tremendous damage to your home. Everyone has to be licensed to do this type of work, so don’t let anyone convince you that it’s okay if they don’t have a license. This does not mean that someone who has a license and many years of experience will never make a mistake, but in case of a mistake, their insurance will cover all the damage. And only the licensed can have insurance. So don’t try to save by working with the unlicensed, it can very easily backfire.

6. Ask for a timeline

Many contractors accept far more jobs than they can accomplish, leading to big delays. Anyone who has ever done something related to home works knows that it is often the case that they are late or do not show up at all on the day you agreed. It’s something you can handle if it’s some small repair. But when we talk about home remodeling, then any delay is unacceptable. Because it is very possible that your house will be unusable during that time and that you will have to live somewhere else. So ask in advance for a timeline and if he refuses to give it to you, then it is a sure sign that you need to find someone else. Any reliable one will give you a timeline, which of course can vary for a few days, but no more than that.

Conclusion:

If you want to be completely satisfied with the whole home remodeling process, you must not ignore any of these tips we have given you. Don’t rush, but take enough time to find the right contractor.