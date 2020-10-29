What are Marijuana Extracts? – 2020 Guide

Marijuana extracts, often called concentrates, are products made from the Marijuana plant. The process primarily focuses on extracting the cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant material. Over 110 different cannabinoids and more than 120 terpenes have been identified in the cannabis plant. Most people will have heard of the two main cannabinoids: delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

This extraction’s resulting concentrates will contain a significantly higher proportion of cannabinoids and terpenes than a natural cannabis flower.

The extraction method allows for great control over the CBD and THC levels to be concentrated in the final product. Those seeking a higher level of CBD without the psychoactive element can obtain CBD pure concentrations.

Studies have shown that THC, the psychoactive chemical responsible for what we experience as a high, can help with appetite, pain control, inflammation reduction, and mood stabilization. This has been approved for use in some countries as a treatment for asthma and multiple sclerosis.

CBD has been proven to help suppress seizures in patients, enhance mood, reduce body pain, vomiting, and nausea. CBS oil has been used to help treat the side effects of chemotherapy.

Different Forms of Concentrate

The concentrates come in different forms; they can be oils, waxes, topicals, and even processed into candy. During the extraction process, all the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, etc. are stripped away from the plant and dissolve in the solvent used, often butane or CO2. The cannabinoid profile of the concentrate will vary depending on the strain of the plant used. Most hemp extracts are high in CBD but low in THC with as little as 0.3% or less. Whereas some selectively crossbreed strains can have a 1:1 THC to CBD ratio.

CBD Concentrates can come in 3 different types, full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate.

Full-spectrum CBD includes all of the phytochemicals that are naturally present in cannabis. This will include some trace amounts of THC. Broad-spectrum is often the most effective treatment, which is attributed to the “entourage effect”.

This phenomenon is not fully understood but refers to when all the active compounds extracted from the plant work together to amplify the health benefits of each individual cannabinoid. However, this could give a false-positive result in a drug test if used in high doses daily.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains all the phytochemicals but importantly no THC. These also create an “entourage effect, “but they lack any THC.

CBD isolate, this is just pure CBD. They are often 99% pure CBD, which means that a single gram delivers a lot of CBD. 990mg, to be exact. It can help those wanting to take a high dosage of CBD, and while there’s no “entourage effect,” you will get all the health benefits of CBD. It can also be desirable for those who don’t want or don’t like the taste or smell of cannabis as there are no terpenes in CBD isolate.

Cannabis Wax

Cannabis wax varies in consistency and has many names to identify the different sorts. These names are generally derived from the appearance of the wax. Budder, shatter, crumble, and many more. The consistency can range from flakey crumbling extracts to thick creamy wax akin to beeswax in look and texture. The variations come from different heating and agitating in the extraction methods. They are typically extracted with CO2 or butane, then purged with heat and pressure to remove the solvent.

Cannabis Wax is often highly potent in THC. With levels ranging from 60 to 80 percent, this delivers a euphoric high. While it can be used medically, it is also popular as a recreational drug.

Cannabis wax is often consumed using a dab rig. This activity is known as dabbing. A hot banger or nail is heated using a butane torch, similar to those you’d use when making creme brulee. Once sufficiently hot, a small amount of wax is placed onto the nail/banger, and as this vaporizes its sucked through a dab rig, which is a water pipe similar to a bong but used for concentrates.

There are dedicated vape pens designed for wax. one such pen is the Seahorse Pro dab pen made by Lookah.

Because of the high levels of THC in the wax and users experience a substantial-high very quickly. While cannabis enthusiasts will love the stronger rich terpenes, you should be wary of the high wax dabs deliver.

Cannabis Oil

The oil extract looks like a thick viscous liquid, which is sometimes called honey oil because of its rich golden color.

It’s also known as butane oil, as that is the solvent commonly used in extracting the cannabinoids from the plant. Cannabis oil is often vaporized and inhaled, this is usually done with an oil vape pen, but a dab rig can also be used.

The oil can also be taken orally through a capsule, an oral syringe. The oil can be mixed with other ingredients for cooking or mixed with as butter and olive oil as solvents for it to be consumed in edible form.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a form of oil extract that has been made mainly for medical use and extract mainly the CDB cannabinoids.

Many states and countries that haven’t legalized medical marijuana or cannabis extracts like wax have gone so far as to make CBD extracts, often in oil form, with minimal THC legal. CBD Oil is commonly used for treating epilepsy and other seizures, particularly in children, where a psychoactive effect is undesirable.

CBD Topicals & Lotions

With CBD lotions, topicals, or tinctures, the CBD concentrates are applied to the skin; they often come as an ointment like substance，this can be applied liberally to an affected area. These lotions are used for mild to moderate pain, such as arthritis, back pain, or PMS, and have proven to offer to relife for mild to moderate pain. These locations and topicals usually have a low to moderate CBD dose, which is mixed with a basic salve such as coconut oil or moisturizing cream. The quantity of CBD can vary widely, as can the range of other incidents, so be sure to check the full list of ingredients used in the formula.

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a type of CBD edible. They can be a tasty way for those with a sweet tooth to discreetly ingest CBD. The gummies can be made with pure CBD isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum CBD, so it important to understand what you are buying and be aware of the CBD dosage.

Conclusion

There are numerous factors to help you determine the right cannabis extract and concentrate for your needs. Consider what you want from taking the extract, are you using is for medical treatment or for recreation. Do you want to experience the taste of marijuana or only benefit from the CBD effects? Considering all these before you buy will help you have an enjoyable and beneficial experience.