4 Tips For Choosing the Best Finish for Wood Doors

When you renovate, buy, and furnish your living space, many decisions are up to you. Although many people think that choosing furniture, that is, interior design is the most painstaking job, they are wrong. What is much more important is to choose a door. In addition to the fact that we all like them to fit aesthetically into our home, their role is far greater – the door gives us security from burglary, and also serves as a good noise insulator. On the market, you can find doors that are divided into three categories according to the type of material – aluminum and PVC doors and wooden doors.

PVC joinery is currently the most popular because it is easy to maintain and its price is acceptable. Also, it has good insulating properties. However, PVC joinery doors react to high and low temperatures, so you will probably need to adjust them from time to time.

Aluminum doors are very expensive and look much better than PVC doors because the panels are thinner. They are also of better quality.

However, the ones we prefer to choose are wooden, whether it is an interior or exterior door. Visit Todopuertas.net for more about it. Although many doubts the quality of this natural material, this most environmentally friendly variant will fit perfectly into any space. However, these doors require some care.

The lifespan of each material and element depends on its characteristics, but also maintenance. Painting and varnishing carpentry does more than aesthetics, it directly affects their longevity, if done correctly. For a wooden door to look exactly as it should, regular maintenance is required. This includes regular cleaning, maintenance, and grooming, as the door ages over time. Factors such as smoke, dust, and industrial gas can damage wooden surfaces and shorten their lifespan. Therefore, regular maintenance is necessary. To avoid the accumulation of dirt, it is important to clean the door regularly. In addition to being easier to clean if you do not allow dust and dirt to accumulate, you will also save the wood surface from strong, abrasive agents that could damage the final varnish.

The door is very easy to paint in a few simple steps. Before you start, it is important to buy all the necessary tools and materials. We start by removing the old paint so that the new one can be applied as correctly and evenly as possible. After the door is sanded to the desired smoothness, the brush removes dust particles and applies a base coat that can be transparent or white, depending on the color used as a finish.

When buying paint, it is important to pay attention to a few key things, and these are the following.

1. Think about what you need

If the surface doesn’t need to be beautiful and shiny, oil paints are used, possibly diluted with a little solvent. Oil paints with a base of vegetable oils or newer technologies such as polyurethane paints are suitable for interior painting. For surfaces exposed to the weather, linseed oil-based paints or the latest technologies such as water-based paints should be used. If you want a decorative coating with enamel gloss (most often), you should use interior enamel or synthetic enamel.

2. Type of paint

If you plan to paint the interior door, it is best to take odorless paint. These are water-based paints, resistant to moisture and temperature changes, and also dry quickly. This group includes water emulsion, acrylic, thermal enamel, and nitro paints. When they hear the words water emulsion, most people think of painting the walls, but this is the perfect base for the paint. It is practical because it has no odor and dries quickly. Acrylic paints are applied in 2-3 layers. Although the price is a bit higher, it is worth buying.

Nitro paints are very high quality and durable, but they contain toxic substances, so working without a mask is not recommended. It is also dangerous for people who suffer from allergies. This type of paint preserves color for a long time and tolerates moisture and heat well.

3. High-quality paints

For a paint to be characterized as high quality, it needs to have certain components. They must have good pigmentation, be binding, filler, and additional additives. Each of these components has a specific role, the pigment gives the color, the binding base has the task of making the texture of the paint as it should be. The task of the filler is to keep the color stable and a nice shine, which is very important for wooden surfaces because it emphasizes the very texture of the wood.

4. Maintenance of lacquered and painted surfaces

Varnishes and paints get dirty over time, lose their shine, and become dark. Scratches form on the top layer and the paint becomes matte. The usual methods cannot be used for cleaning painted surfaces, because cleaning agents attack the coating materials. Therefore, cleaning and maintenance of lacquered and painted surfaces require special means that will extend the life of the coating and preserve their decorative properties. Such agents are varnish polishes.

These products are very suitable for cleaning lacquered and painted surfaces. Their use does not damage the coating, moreover, it protects and polishes it.

They are used in such a way that a small amount is poured on a cotton ball or cloth, so the surface to be cleaned is gently rubbed in a circular motion. Then take a dry cloth or cotton wool and run it over the coating so that it becomes shiny. This product is one of the very important requisites for daily cleaning and maintenance of lacquered and painted surfaces.

The peculiarity of some types of wood paints is that the manufacturer contains natural ingredients in its composition. This is because the tree itself is completely natural and environmentally friendly, so the colors for this raw material usually contain ingredients based on animal wax and plant resins. Such paints are not represented in a wide range of shades, but they perfectly preserve the environmental acceptability of wood.