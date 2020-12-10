How to Improve Viewer Engagement and Boost Sales Creating Videos?

Websites like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and many other online platforms represent excellent tools for sharing videos that can have a positive effect on your marketing strategy and increased sales. According to current trends, videos are the most popular solution when we compare them with other types of content.

However, you have to be sure that your promotional videos are engaging enough to attract the right targeted group of customers. In that matter, using a platform like vidair.wondershare.com is a great way to create high-quality content even if you don’t have so much experience in making videos.

Moreover, video content is one of the best ways to introduce your company to potential clients and make them more interested in your products or services. Various factors could affect the engagement of your content, such as the quality, script, length, format, thumbnail, audio quality, and more. Here are some of the best ways to increase the number of visitors and sales with a proper promotional video.

Create a Compelling Introduction

Using advertisement videos is popular among many businesses. However, people might get annoyed by a pop-up or an ad in the middle of the video they were watching on YouTube or Facebook. Therefore, you should pay attention that your content is interesting, especially in the first few seconds because that might attract them to continue watching instead of clicking the “Skip Ad” option.

Evoke Emotions

One of the best methods to create more engaging videos is to add content that will make the viewers experience certain emotions and become more interested in your business. In that matter, it is very important to notify potential customers if you are donating funds to charities. Also, if you are promoting the saving of the environment or any other sort of impact for the better well-being of people, be sure to add them into the materials used for the video.

Keep A Good Structure of the Content

Many people would choose to skip the video if it is too long, even if they like how it starts. Therefore, the best way to create a more appealing advertisement is to shorten your videos. According to some researches, most people would watch a few minutes-long videos, while many of them would rather skip the longer one. Many experts suggest that the perfect length is between one and two minutes. On the other side, in case you must make it longer to explain more about your products and company, you will have to pay attention to its form and the ability to keep people interested in watching the content till the end. Therefore, longer ads should have a proper structure that must have a good introduction, clear explanations, and precise finishing.

Add A Good Thumbnail Picture

When people are searching through the feed on Facebook, or videos on YouTube, even a picture of some content might attract them to play a particular advertisement. There are many examples of great thumbnails. You can research social media more to check out the methods used by successful companies. The best way is to add some appealing pictures with relevant text that will make people more interested in playing it.

Always Use Subtitles

This option is especially important for ads on Facebook and Instagram because many people would choose a silent mode while viewing the posts. Therefore, you might attract more potential customers by providing them to watch your content without sound. For example, most of them would avoid clocking on a video without subtitles while they are on the bus or in the office.

High Quality is Essential

With the rapid improvements in technology, you can create great photos and videos even with an average smartphone. In that matter, many users would find it a very important feature of a video to have a high resolution and excellent sound. On the other hand, there might be a case where a viewer would choose to skip your content only because he is not satisfied with the quality, even if he is interested in your products or services.

Create a Connection with Public

Another excellent method of growing sales by using advertisements is to add some features to your videos that will create a connection with viewers. For example, you can add a questionnaire where people could mark their answers or type opinions about your company and the products you are selling. You can choose between many methods of implementing interactive content in your promotions.

Make the Video Suitable for Different Devices and Platforms

Since most people, today are using their smartphones to search the internet, you have to be sure that your website and other content is compatible with all sorts of devices and platforms. Also, you should choose a different length and format for various social networks. For example, you can upload a full video on YouTube, while the one shared on Instagram Stories will only include the most important parts of it.

Optimization is Very Important as Well

Like that is the case with other types of content that you will use to promote your business online, proper optimization is also an excellent way to increase the number of visitors. By adding the right tags in your video, there will be a much bigger chance for people to find your content when they are searching for a particular phrase online.

Promote Your Video

One of the main benefits of social media is that you can sue them as a great marketing tool. You can upload a video on YouTube, and share the link over Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, and Instagram. That will have a great impact on the number of viewers. However, you should pay attention to a good introduction to your business by adding a text or a picture along with the link that will motivate people to check on your business.

Pay Attention to Analytics

Various search engines and social media have advanced tools that could provide you with data related to the number of visitors, their average age, and possible changes in trends related to your videos. Therefore, you can use this data to create an even better strategy for your next advertisement.