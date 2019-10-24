Choosing Between Bed Frames And Divan Beds

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Buying a new bed is a bigger decision than you might think. You need to factor in the firmness, space and type of bed which will best suit all your needs. Additionally, you’re also going to have to decide whether you’ll need a divan bed or a more traditional bed frame. Making this decision will end up being harder than you previously thought. This is because you’ll spend a lot of time on your new bed. And let’s not forget the vast amount of money you’ll be spending to get your bed.

Let’s take a look at the differences between bed frames and divan beds:

Bed Frames

In recent years the popularity of bed frames has increased exponentially. The most popular of these is the wooden bed frames which are also known as bedsteads. The great uptake in the popularity of these beds can be attributed to how they change the overall appearance of the bedroom. And, they’re far cheaper to boot. See more information here on the wide range of options available.

Bed frames are available in a wide variety of materials which has also increased their versatility and popularity. You’re sure to find one to suit your home. When we look at the overall size of the bed frame we’ll notice that it is much larger than traditional beds. It is for this reason that they’re considered to be the essential focal point for any bedroom. Additionally, even the cheapest bed frames will give your bedroom a look of luxury and style.

Mattress manufacturers know that most people enjoy the overall style of a bed frame and have created stand-alone mattresses in a variety of materials for every need. On the downside, you might want to lift the bed up every now and then to give the screws a good tightening.

Divan Beds

Many of the people who have taken up buying bed frames will tell you that they see divan beds as a little too old-fashioned for their taste. While everyone is entitled to their own option, we simply do not think this is true. Divan beds are no longer those old eye-sores from the days gone by. Modern divan beds are fully customizable. This means you can choose from a wide range of available fabrics for your base.

This alone has set divan beds apart from its more traditional competitors. In most stores when you buy a divan bed you also still have to buy your ideal mattress as well as an accompanying headboard. This also allows you to customize your bedroom look complete. The color and fabric choices available to you are endless.

Most modern divan beds also feature built-in storage. This is ideal for those who need extra space to hide away winter blankets, extra clothes, and even bedding. Divan beds, on the other hand, are heavier than bed frames, so make sure that you have some to help you move it around. Whereas bed frames can be bulky, divan beds give the room a far more polished and condensed look. This is a great advantage if you do not really have loads of space in your bedroom.