How to transform your bedroom while saving space

Living it up big in a small space? Your bedroom should be your go-to Zen place but budget and space constraints can make that dream pretty much impossible.

But, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. These 8 simple hacks can transform your bedroom and save space.

1. Stick to the essentials

Think about all the essentials. You obviously need a bed, a side table, a wardrobe and a desk/chair if you work from home. So focus on acquiring these items first. Don’t get a king-sized bed in a small space. Get a single cot or queen-sized bed and place it in the center or next to the windows if you have them so that you can wake up to morning light. You may have hearted or pinned several cutesy bedrooms on your Instagram or Pinterest but trust us, less is more.

2. Rent, don’t buy

Now, if you’re living in a city like Mumbai, you know rent is astronomical and so is buying furniture. To save money, just look for a bed for rent in Mumbai from Furlenco. Not only will you save up, but you will also be able to change the look of your bedroom every 6 months if you want to.

Another benefit of renting furniture is that it can adapt to your needs. Just like Mumbai, it is pretty difficult to come by a decent-sized budget-friendly apartment in Bangalore. You can get a single cot for rent in Bangalore and then upgrade to a double bed with storage when you need to.

3. Don’t be afraid of colour

You might have heard that lighter colours like white really open up a space and make it look bigger. That is definitely true but it doesn’t hurt to have an accent wall which is darker. If you’re in rented accommodation, you can spruce up the area with a painting or try wallpaper that does not damage the walls instead of painting it. You can also add a pop of color by adding some green with plants. To save space, get succulents. Not only do they look pretty but they are also pretty low maintenance.

4. Dual-purpose furniture

Get a futon that can fold out into an extra bed for daytime napping or for when you have friends or family over. If a futon is way out of your budget, try getting IKEA’s fold up cushions. You can fold it up to sit on it and unfold it all the way to lay flat on it.

5. Let there be light

Make sure you leave the windows open to get plenty of natural light. If for some reason, your windows are too small or your view is blocked by another building, try getting your hands on some artificial windows that are backlit. Or, you could try getting some light orbs that replicate the sunlight. You can find these on Amazon easily.

6. Get a mirror(s)

Mirrors are the perfect way to make your space look bigger than it is and transform the look at the same time. Either opt for a standing mirror that will double up as a scarf and a hat stand or get mirror stickers that add a ton of glam.

7. Organize

Binge-watch ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ on Netflix and re-organize your bedroom. This won’t cost you a penny and it will leave you with an immense feeling of calmness. Having a clean space can have a ton of benefits for mental health. So, if you have a chair piled up with clothes (and you know you do), quit procrastinating and put them away.

8. Ditch the table lamps

Table lamps can contribute to clutter in your space because they take up prime real estate on your nightstand. Get mounted lights instead. Reading lights and pendant lights can be easily mounted above your bed and leave your space looking fabulous.

These simple space saving hacks don’t require any major assistance and you can try them safely at home to beautify your bedroom.