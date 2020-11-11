6 Tips for Choosing the Right Laminate Floor for Your Room

New home new sweet problems. Moving into a new home is a new beginning and a new story for the family. It is the place where a new life will begin, different from the one in the previous abode. Each habitat is different in itself. It differs first in location, then in the style of construction, size, position, height, and many other things. But it differs the most in the way it is arranged. Decorating every home is a story in itself and that is why every home has its own energy and it is telling a different story.

Home decoration is a favorite part of every homeowner right after buying a home. The whole family always participates in the arrangement, expressing their ideas, wishes, and then with joint efforts, the home is arranged according to the decision that will be made. If the home already exists, ie is bought by someone who has already lived in it, it is checked whether we can keep something of what we inherit and whether we can repair it for further use. Most often it is the front door, windows, room doors, or the floor that is already installed. From all this, people always pay the most attention to the floor, because apart from the walls and the floor, it is what gives the image of the place where we live.

A nice floor means a nice look of the home, and who does not want a nice look of the home? That is why a lot of attention is paid to this segment when editing. The most popular choices for homeowners in recent years are parquet in various variants, but in the first place is convincingly laminate flooring, which is the most popular choice for every home. Why is that? People choose this floor mostly because of the quality, the easy way of installation, but also because of the easy way of maintenance. The nice thing about this floor is that it exists in different variants that fit perfectly in a specific setting. But how to choose the best? How to choose the laminate flooring that best suits your living space? Which laminate is of good quality? Your task will be to settle comfortably in your warm home and to follow us to the end because we bring you the most important 6 tips that you need to know when choosing the floor for your room:

1. You must first choose the color of the walls and depending on that choose the color of the laminate – always before choosing a floor and floor shade it is always necessary to have already chosen the color of the room or to have chosen the wallpaper that you will set. We say this because if you decide on a lighter shade you will have to choose either a light color of the floor or a darker color of the floor, and if you choose a dark color then the color of the floor should be a few shades lighter than the color of the walls for to match the colors of the floor and walls together. When you fit this your work with arranging the room is half done.

2. Choose a laminate with beautiful wood patterns, it gives prestige to space you are arranging – always carefully choose the floor. It is very important that he talks about the style in which your room is decorated. The laminate with wooden patterns on it is an ideal solution and a great choice for any room. This laminate gives a different look to space, gives it charm, and a prestigious look. This is especially true for bedrooms and living rooms. Imagine how good this floor would look in the rooms of your home. Already imagining? Do not dream anymore, decide on something like this, and enjoy the magical look.

3. Always strive for darker shades, they give charm to space – when you go to the floor salons always ask the opinion of the buyers and the experts in the point of sale. Ask them to show you the darker shades of laminate that they have on offer because the magic lies in them. Why? Darker shades give charm to the space in which you live, they look prestigious and modern. These shades make the room look more beautiful, bigger, and offer the feeling of intimacy, and that is the feeling we should have for every part of our home.

4. If you do not want the floor to get dirty easily and quickly, choose a darker shade – dark shades of laminate have another advantage over lighter shades. Darker shades are great because they do not get dirty so easily. This does not mean that if you do not clean often the floor will look clean, not at all. With this we want to point out that the laminate, just like the wall surfaces, can get dirty very easily when spilling various liquids, leaving a stain that you will not be able to clean. If you choose a darker shade of laminate you will no longer need to worry if such an unwanted situation occurs.

5. Choose a thicker laminate – the thickness of the laminate is of great importance. The thickness of the floor is important for the floor to last as long as possible. We will put furniture on it, we will have to move on it, but we will also have to move furniture on it. These activities can very easily distort the floor – the floor may be scratched, bent, or cracked. That is why it is very important to choose a quality laminate that will not be so easy to destroy and will last longer. Choose a thicker floor and move on it without worrying at all.

6. Always work with the same flooring company – if you decide to buy laminate flooring for one room from one company and another room from another company, it would be a big mistake. When arranging the home and when installing it, it must be purchased from the same company. Cooperation with the same company is of great importance because when you decide to service the floor, to varnish it or to replace it with a new one, it will be easier if the same team from the company where you bought the floor before will take care of the new situation. It will mean long-term cooperation and trust in each other, and that is very important for the quality of the installation, the quality of the floor, and even more for your satisfaction.

Home decoration and room work is a sweet endeavor that requires a lot of dedication, especially when it comes to the floor. So stay committed, get enough information before you buy and set up something, and always work with professional companies, and through that in the end you will only enjoy the work you have done. Follow our tips and make the right choice for your room. Let your home shine with a new energy that you will enjoy.