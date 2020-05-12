Discover Your Design! Home Decoration Ideas

Whether you’re a new homeowner decorating for the first time or someone who has plenty of experience with designing your living space, the stress of creating an inviting and personally satisfying layout can leave anyone feeling worn out and unsure of their choices.

Newcomers to this process often struggle with deciding where to start; many of them have not yet discovered their creative identity yet and may lack confidence when investing in concepts or decorations due to having never gone through the process.

For those who have decorated their houses or apartments before, the challenge sometimes lies in tying together the room with a decoration that matches the overall tone but also stands out from the other elements around it in a pleasing way.

One helpful trick to make the design process easier is to decide on key pieces of décor that you can visualize as the featured elements in your overall perspective layout. Having concrete ideas like this can help the surrounding environment come together more easily.

While people often think of the central figures of a design concept as expensive and extravagant, this absolutely doesn’t need to be the case! Whether your vision is fabulous and grand or minimalist in nature, the essential decorations you choose should match that vision.

Fortunately, there are several decorations or concepts that fit very well as the defining elements of a home’s layout and are either cost efficient, easy to obtain and set up, or a pleasant combination of both. Design is rarely simple, but it doesn’t have to be painful!

If you haven’t yet found the central decoration that can help define the rest of your home design vision, these ideas can help you take the first steps—one of them may even be the perfect fit and end up being exactly what you need!

Home Fountain

Contrary to popular belief, this decoration is not exclusive to those who are rich and famous. There is a wide variety of fountain types in different sizes, styles, and at different prices that give you plenty of flexibility if this is the type of décor you’d like to pursue.

While it’s not unheard of to have a fountain indoors, it’s more common —and usually more efficient—to install and keep one outside in your yard.

OutdoorArtPros has plenty of great options for this set-up, including fountains that are mounted against a wall.

A fountain is a great way to bring life to your home. Apart from choosing one that is beautifully crafted, the dynamic nature of flowing water and the calm and soothing sounds of the stream are great aesthetic features that homeowners often seek.

Besides just being nice aesthetically, adding water also changes the atmosphere in the home. It suddenly becomes a relaxing refuge that helps you destress from the rigors of modern life. It’s a touch of the natural world that you bring into your home which helps ground you.

The sound of the water is very therapeutic and can also help with drowning out any sounds coming from outside the home.

Molding

When it comes to home design ideas that don’t require purchasing any furniture or decorations, adding molding ranks high on that list in terms of the individuality that can be expressed in an affordable way without the need for multiple purchases.

Furthermore, implementing this idea doesn’t need to be overly complex: simple shapes and designs molded into your baseboard or ceiling can add class and sophistication to your home’s interior without requiring overly intricate artistry or a bank-breaking budget.

It may not be suitable for every home style so make sure that the molding matches the overall design. It works best when you are looking for an elegant touch in an already otherwise classic design. If you are looking at country, or rustic styles, it may seem out of place.

Mirror

If you’ve ever wished that your home looked bigger, you’re not alone!

Many people look for ways to expand the appearance of their houses or apartments, and a well-placed mirror can be a great way to add size and depth to the room where it’s placed.

While larger mirrors can certainly add to this effect, it’s actually proper positioning that makes it work, so big spending isn’t necessary to get the desired outcome. Additionally, choosing a decorative frame can add class and further enhance the aesthetic of your home.

Artwork

You don’t need to be an art collector to put up some art to solidify the design of your home.

A good place to find some interesting art is at estate sales if you are looking for some kind of diamond in the rough piece. Otherwise, check out some artists on Instagram that make artwork that resonates with you and order from them.

Pottery

Seemingly a simple feature, a properly placed pot—or an arrangement of several—can beautifully accent a home and add to the tone that you aim to set as its designer. Effective and affordable, decorating with pots gives you plenty of liberty to arrange your home as you see fit.

Whether you’re inclined to select colorful or unique pottery for its standalone design value or you plan to fill them with plants to help your home stand out, investing in this option allows for flexible arrangements that bring you toward the exact style you envision.

Plants

Adding some greenery is almost always a good idea. Plants can work with just about any design style you already have in your home. Not only do they work, but they often bring the style together and improve the overall look.

Fill up negative space like corners with a small tree such as a ficus as long as the corner gets plenty of sunlight.

Putting small plants such as succulents on shelves can also bring a natural touch with almost no effort.

Conclusion

Decoration is not “one-size-fits-all”—a good idea isn’t guaranteed to fit well in every house, and the ideas that some will disregard would be quickly embraced by others. However, if you keep these ideas in mind, you’re already on the inside track to your dream home design!