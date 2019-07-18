Choosing the right trade show display

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are an owner of a small or medium business, then you know how important presence at the trade show is. It is the best way to get in contact with your potential customers, get to know them and give them a chance to get familiar with you and ask you all the questions they want. Organizing a stand at a tradeshow is no easy task. There are many different things you have to choose and prepare. Hopefully, we are going to make this entire process a bit easier, because we are going to give you some advice on how to choose the right show display.

Firstly, the show display has to grab the attention of people around you and invite them to approach your stand. It has to tell them how you are, what you do, and how you can help them. It should feature an image of your brand as well as a brand line if you have one. It is almost obligatory to have a display at a trade show since it is extremely rare for a company that has rented the exhibit space not to bring a display.

There are a few types of show displays you can choose from, but two most popular are panel displays and pop-up exhibits. The former ones are heavy and stable so they can pose a little challenge when it comes to assembling them. They can be arranged in numerous ways and they consist of a few sections that are covered in plastic which can be attached together. The latter ones are more flexible because they consist of a panel that is connected to an adjustable frame that creates an angled or curved wall which is the back wall of your booth. They are usually the cheapest option, and because of their lightweight, they can be easily moved. The best part is that companies like Strike Now, allow you to create your own, customized show display. On their website, you will find numerous design and templates you can consider, or you can even come up with the entire look on your own. Other popular types include pipe and drape displays, truss displays, tabletop displays, and so on.

Furthermore, you have to decide whether you want to purchase a show display or simply rent it. Most business owners opt for renting, but others prefer to have a display of their own, which they can use whenever they like. Clearly, the most important thing to consider is how often your company exhibits at trade shows. Yes, renting one is cost-effective, but if you often visit trade shows thus you are frequently in need of a display, then we believe there is no point in renting, and you should probably buy one.

Before making this type of purchase, you should carefully consider what you want and need. If you are about to exhibit for the first time, then it is for the best to rent everything. You will have enough time to get familiar with different parts of the equipment and also, you will have the chance to see what your competitors are using therefor, you are going to know what you need to top them and have a better presentation. Lastly, when buying a trade show display, you have to consider different vendors and their offers in order to pick the best one.

All in all, as you can see, opting for the right show display can be a daunting task since each type has its pros and cons such as the appearance, style, and of course, the price.