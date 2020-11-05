6 Common Mistakes While Choosing Your Phone Gimbals – 2020 Guide

We’re in a time where everything gets easier as days pass by. Now take a look at cameras. We can compare the days when we couldn’t click pictures without a camera to now when almost everything can be done on our mobile phones. Nowadays, making videos and vlogging has become a trend.

Talking about vlogging or shooting videos, many people are into it, and not everyone uses a camera. These days cameras are used only by high professionals as the mobile phones available are of good quality, which is enough to shoot a clear, high-quality video.

When you talk about shooting videos, if you hold the phone in your hand, it can get shaky and blurry. You don’t even need to worry about that thing these days. Phone gimbals from Officeworks are the solution to this issue. For those who are into shooting videos or vlogging, know that gimbal is one of the basic needs.

A phone gimbal is nothing but a stabilizer that helps keep your phone stable when you’re moving. It eliminates all the blurriness and shakiness that may occur. It provides a stabilization medium so that you can shoot a video without any hindrance.

If you are a beginner and don’t know what to look for in a gimbal while purchasing it, we’re here for you. We will render you with six things to keep in mind while purchasing a phone gimbal. Mentioned below are the aspects that need to be considered and ensure that you don’t make such mistakes while purchasing a phone gimbal.

1. Always Do A Quality Check

Skipping the quality check is the most common mistake made by most of us. By quality, we mean in every manner. We are starting from the material to the features it renders you with. When the quality of material used for manufacturing is good, the gimbal becomes more reliable. Check whether all the features meet your requirements. Also, make sure that there is an appropriate calibration system in the gimbal.

Often many people neglect this quality check and then later on face problems related to the same. Some low-quality material will start fading off too soon, or if the built quality of the software isn’t good, there will be technical issues as well. So, always do a quality check.

2. Choose A Tripod With It

When shooting a video, you don’t always hold it, and practice that isn’t even possible if your video is very long or involves more movement. Many people often don’t get a tripod along with phone gimbals. Tripod is another necessity when you cannot hold the gimbal all the time.

There are many deals where you can get a tripod along with your phone gimbal at the best price possible. You may make the mistake of not buying a tripod along with the gimbal. However, keep in mind that you can get a deal with both gimbal and tripod together at the same price for which you may purchase only gimbal.

3. Make Sure It’s Not Too Heavy

Now, if you use your gimbal in such a way that you have to hold it all the time, the weight of the gimbal matters. Don’t ever make the mistake of going for a bulky gimbal that will tire you out. Often while making a purchase, we don’t pay attention to the weight factor when you get a good deal.

However, it is necessary that if your work involves holding the gimbal, do not go for a heavy option. Choose something which will not consume your energy or make you tired. If your work involves holding the gimbal for a long time, your hand will hurt. When you are tired, you end up feeling low on energy, and that might affect your work.

4. Never Go For 2-axis

A 2-axis configuration does not give a full stabilization in all the planes. With a 3-axis gimbal configuration, you will get a stabilization effect in all the 3-axis. Whether in the horizontal plane or the vertical, no matter how you need to work, you can always get a clear video. Having a 3-axis gimbal means that you have 360 degrees of freedom.

Even if you have to shoot a video while running or walking or talking simultaneously, you can get a video without any shakiness or blurriness. You can enjoy steady and clear videos every time. Never make the mistake of going for the 2-axis if you have work, which requires stabilization when you’re moving.

5. Always Check The Battery Life

The battery life of any electronic device is important in every way. While purchasing a mobile phone, we always ask for the battery life of the mobile phone. Similarly, even when you buy a gimbal, you have to check for its battery life. You wouldn’t want your gimbal to run out of battery in the middle of a video.

If you are going to use your gimbal for shooting long videos or while traveling, battery life is the key factor for you. Imagine you are traveling, there are no sources to charge, you want to shoot a video, and your gimbal runs out of battery. It would surely be frustrating. So, to avoid any such issue, go for a gimbal with long battery life.

6. Compare Prices And Features When You Purchase

Often what happens is people fall for a price that is comparatively lower. Do not make the mistake of directly buying a gimbal, which has a lower price. Always compare the features, look at the quality, and everything after good scrutiny makes your decision. Generally, you will get gimbals starting from a price range of Rs.7000 and can up to Rs. 35,000 or more.

Winding Up

We have laid down some aspects to consider while purchasing a gimbal. Often people make these mistakes and end up struggling later on. So, in order to avoid any such struggle, we have rendered you with the above tips. We hope that this piece of the article was helpful for you.