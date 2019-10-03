ClaraBabyLegs Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Clara Swan is known as a ClaraBabyLegs, and she used to be a YouTube personality. Her channel covered a lot of topics, and it was popular. Clara made videos such as makeup tutorials and video blogs. Also, she did videos while she was playing video games and many more different contents. Besides, Clara is famous for her relationship with YouTube personality Brandon Ashur, who is also known as a Bashur. Even though Clara is young, she made an impressive online career.

If you would like to know details about Clara’s career and her incomes, then stay tuned and read the article below.

Early Life

Clara Swan was born in the United States, on 31st of August, 1996. There is no a lot of information about her childhood as she didn’t talk about it. Also, Clara didn’t want to reveal facts about her parents, siblings, or education. Before she started a YouTube career, she lived with her boyfriend Bashur, as the couple began a relationship when she didn’t have her channel. Afterward, in 2014, Clara made her channel under the name ItsBabyLegs, and later on, she changed the name to ClaraBabyLegs.

View this post on Instagram Hey it’s me baby blue 💙 A post shared by Clara BabyLegs (@thequeenofneverland) on Apr 2, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

ClaraBabyLegs Online Career

Clara’s online career started when she uploaded videos of herself playing The Sims game. After a few years, she decided to change the content of the channel completely, as she was more interested in beauty and vlogs. She started to post videos of hair and makeup tutorials.

At that moment, Clara deleted a lot of old posts and began to stream on Twitch and YouTube, where she interacted with her fans, who donated her directly. However, the most popular videos were when she shifted the content and began to make posts more controversial.

Clara began to make sexier content, and one of the most controversial videos was when she played the game Overwatch in her underwear. After this video, she got banned from YouTube and Twitch, and she couldn’t post anything for three months.

Clara then opened an account on Patreon where she could post over 18 content to the fans who donated her. She began to do adult cam shows which included stripping and other adults oriented stuff online. When she shifted to sex content, Clara didn’t have YouTube channel anymore.

Personal Life

The only relationship that is known in media is with Bashur. The couple split in 2014 when she became a cam girl.

Clara said that she would never do porn, even though she is doing cam shows.

View this post on Instagram 🌟🌠 A post shared by Clara BabyLegs (@thequeenofneverland) on Jan 31, 2019 at 11:35am PST

Net Worth

Clara earned money from YouTube, and now she makes money from sex cam shows. Her estimated net worth is $1 million.