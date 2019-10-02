Grace VanderWaal Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Grace VanderWaal got famous in 2016 when she was twelve years old when she won the reality television competition called America’s Got Talent. Besides this early success, Grace is also a songwriter. Her first album named Just the Beginning was released in 2013, and she also released five more singles. In 2018 VanderWaal had her first tour with Imagine Dragons.

If you want to know more interesting details about Grace’s life and her net worth, keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Grace Avery VanderWaal was born on 15 January 2004, in Kansas’s Lenexa. Her parents are Tina and David VanderWaal. After a short time in her birthplace, she moved to New York’s Suffern.

When she America’s Got Talent, she was homeschooled and finished various online courses. 8th grade, Grace finished in a public school.

From childhood, VanderWaal was interested in singing, so when she was three years old, she already started to sing. When she saw the video of Twenty One Pilots, Grace decided to learn to play the ukulele. She was also a part of the marching band in her school, and she played the saxophone.

Professional Career

Before she participated in America’s Got Talent, Grace used to sing the cover songs and to post them on her YouTube Channel. Also, she learned music theory and performed in various venues.

However, most of the fame Grace got in 2016, when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent and sang a song named I Don’t Know my Name. During her first audition, she got a golden buzzer which sent her directly to the quarterfinal round. In the final, Grace sang the same song. Afterward, she won the competition and became a winner of the 11th season of AGT.

After the victory, Grace appeared in various TV shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the same year, she signed her first contract with Columbia records.

Grace released her first debut Perfectly Imperfect in 2016, and it included singles like Gossip Girl, Beautiful Thing, Clay, and Light the Sky. However, her first album showed up in November 2017. Also, she recorded five singles: Sick of Being Told, Clearly, Moonlight, So Much More Than This and I Don’t Know My Name. She also appeared in the Today show.

A lot of critics and fans describe her voice as a ‘timelessly soulful’ and say that she has the voice as some of the most prominent singers. She appeared in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2017.

Even though she is at the beginning of her career, she got various awards. Grace won the Radio Disney Music Awards for the Best New Artist and the Rising Star Award by Billboard Women in Music. Besides, VanderWaal won Teen Choice Award for the Next Big Thing. She was nominated for the Best Female Artist in the Acoustic Music Award.

Grace VanderWaal Net Worth 2019

Graces’ net worth is more than $2 million. Because she is still young, we can expect that the number will get a lot higher.